Disturbed Announces 36-Date Take Back Your Life 2023 North American Tour

Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed announce their 36-date Take Back Your Life summer 2023 North American tour which will kick off at Montreal's Bell Centre on April 27th (full dates below).

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature support from Theory of a Deadman in Canada and very special guests Breaking Benjamin & JINJER in select markets in the United States. The band's Take Back Your Life tour will be Disturbed's first full tour since 2018 and tickets for all dates on this tour will go on sale here on Friday, Feb 10th at 10am local time.

Disturbed's eighth full-length album Divisive is out now via Reprise Records. Divisive pulls no punches as a precise, pummeling, and powerful hard rock opus. Over the last year, the quartet cut these ten tracks with producer Drew Fulk [Motionless In White, Lil Peep, Highly Suspect] in Nashville, TN.

After Donegan shared initial ideas with the rest of the group, they locked in like never before with the groove as the backbone. Drummer Mike Wengren bolted down some of the strongest and boldest rhythms of their career punctuated by John Moyer's punchy bass.

Together, the musicians collectively conjured the focus and fire of their seminal early output augmented by airtight songcraft and a heightened level of musical chemistry that could only be forged by years of writing and touring together. "Hey You," the album's first single, emerged as their 15th #1 single at Rock Radio and retained that position for 3 weeks Their current single, Bad Man is currently in the top 10 on that chart.

Disturbed Take Back Your Life Tour

Apr 27 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre +

Apr 29 | Quebec City, QC | Videotron Centre +

May 01 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena +

May 08 | Winnipeg, MB | Canada Life Centre +

May 10 | Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place +

May 12 | Abbotsford, BC | Abbotsford Centre +

Jul 11 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena # ~

Jul 13 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre # ~

Jul 15 | Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater # ~

Jul 16 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre # ~

Jul 18 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre # ~

Jul 20 | Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre # ~

Jul 22 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre # ~

Jul 23 | Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater # ~

Jul 25 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion # ~

Jul 27 | Houston, TX | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion # ~

Jul 29 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP # ~

Jul 31 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion # ~

Aug 01 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre # ~

Aug 03 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre # ~

Aug 05 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 07 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek # ~

Aug 09 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live # ~

Aug 11 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center ~

Aug 12 | Syracuse, NY | St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview # ~

Aug 15 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center # ~

Aug 18 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center ~

Aug 19 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater # ~

Aug 21 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion # ~

Aug 23 | Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion # ~

Aug 26 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake # ~

Aug 27 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center # ~

Aug 29 | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

Aug 30 | Tinley Park, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

Sep 01 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre # ~

Sep 02 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center # ~

+ Special guest: Theory Of A Deadman

# Special guest: Breaking Benjamin

~ Special guest: JINJER

Previously Announced Disturbed Tour Dates

May 04 | Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum (102.9 The Hog's HOG FEST) %

May 06 | St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center (93X's Twin City Takeover) %

Jun 07 | Nickelsdorf, Austria | Nova Rock

Jun 8-11 | Castle Donington, United Kingdom | Download Festival

Jun 12 | Hamburg, Germany | Sporthalle *

Jun 14 | Stockholm, Sweden | Grona Lund

Jun 16 | Dessel, Belgium | Graspop Metal Meeting

Jun 17 | Landgraaf, Netherlands | Pinkpop Festival

Jun 19 | Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg | Rockhal ^

Jun 21 | Wetzikon, Switzerland | Heavy Load Festival

Jun 28 | Tel Aviv, Israel | Bitan 1

% Support = Falling In Reverse, Beartooth, Dorothy

^ Special Guest: I Prevail

* Special Guest: Asking Alexandria

Emerging out of Chicago at the turn of the century with an insidious, infectious, and inimitable vision without comparison, Disturbed have quietly dominated hard rock on their own terms. They make the kind of music that pushes you to hold on tighter, fight harder, and persevere forever.

It's why they've quietly claimed a place at the forefront of 21st century rock with record-breaking success, sales of over 17 million-plus units, nearly 8 billion streams, and sold out shows around the globe.

The two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated quartet have notched five consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, occupying rarified air alongside Metallica-the only other hard rock group to accomplish this feat.

Since their influential 5x-platinum debut The Sickness in 2000, they have built a bulletproof catalog highlighted by a procession of smashes, including the platinum "Stupify," "Inside The Fire," and "Land of Confusion," 2x-platinum "Stricken," 6x-platinum "Down With The Sickness," and 7x-platinum "The Sound of Silence," to name a few.

The latter notably received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best Rock Performance" as the band earned "Best Rock Artist" at the 2017 iHeartRadioMusic Awards. Still, Disturbed never stop, igniting their next chapter with their 2022 album Divisive featuring their 15th #1 at Rock Radio "Hey You," "Unstoppable," and more.