Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disturbed Announces 36-Date Take Back Your Life 2023 North American Tour

Disturbed Announces 36-Date Take Back Your Life 2023 North American Tour

Tckets for all dates on this tour will go on sale here on Friday, Feb 10th at 10am local time.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed announce their 36-date Take Back Your Life summer 2023 North American tour which will kick off at Montreal's Bell Centre on April 27th (full dates below).

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature support from Theory of a Deadman in Canada and very special guests Breaking Benjamin & JINJER in select markets in the United States. The band's Take Back Your Life tour will be Disturbed's first full tour since 2018 and tickets for all dates on this tour will go on sale here on Friday, Feb 10th at 10am local time.

Disturbed's eighth full-length album Divisive is out now via Reprise Records. Divisive pulls no punches as a precise, pummeling, and powerful hard rock opus. Over the last year, the quartet cut these ten tracks with producer Drew Fulk [Motionless In White, Lil Peep, Highly Suspect] in Nashville, TN.

After Donegan shared initial ideas with the rest of the group, they locked in like never before with the groove as the backbone. Drummer Mike Wengren bolted down some of the strongest and boldest rhythms of their career punctuated by John Moyer's punchy bass.

Together, the musicians collectively conjured the focus and fire of their seminal early output augmented by airtight songcraft and a heightened level of musical chemistry that could only be forged by years of writing and touring together. "Hey You," the album's first single, emerged as their 15th #1 single at Rock Radio and retained that position for 3 weeks Their current single, Bad Man is currently in the top 10 on that chart.

Disturbed Take Back Your Life Tour

Apr 27 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre +
Apr 29 | Quebec City, QC | Videotron Centre +
May 01 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena +
May 08 | Winnipeg, MB | Canada Life Centre +
May 10 | Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place +
May 12 | Abbotsford, BC | Abbotsford Centre +
Jul 11 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena # ~
Jul 13 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre # ~
Jul 15 | Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater # ~
Jul 16 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre # ~
Jul 18 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre # ~
Jul 20 | Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre # ~
Jul 22 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre # ~
Jul 23 | Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater # ~
Jul 25 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion # ~
Jul 27 | Houston, TX | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion # ~
Jul 29 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP # ~
Jul 31 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion # ~
Aug 01 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre # ~
Aug 03 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre # ~
Aug 05 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 07 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek # ~
Aug 09 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live # ~
Aug 11 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center ~
Aug 12 | Syracuse, NY | St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview # ~
Aug 15 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center # ~
Aug 18 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center ~
Aug 19 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater # ~
Aug 21 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion # ~
Aug 23 | Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion # ~
Aug 26 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake # ~
Aug 27 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center # ~
Aug 29 | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~
Aug 30 | Tinley Park, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~
Sep 01 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre # ~
Sep 02 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center # ~

+ Special guest: Theory Of A Deadman
# Special guest: Breaking Benjamin
~ Special guest: JINJER

Previously Announced Disturbed Tour Dates

May 04 | Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum (102.9 The Hog's HOG FEST) %
May 06 | St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center (93X's Twin City Takeover) %
Jun 07 | Nickelsdorf, Austria | Nova Rock
Jun 8-11 | Castle Donington, United Kingdom | Download Festival
Jun 12 | Hamburg, Germany | Sporthalle *
Jun 14 | Stockholm, Sweden | Grona Lund
Jun 16 | Dessel, Belgium | Graspop Metal Meeting
Jun 17 | Landgraaf, Netherlands | Pinkpop Festival
Jun 19 | Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg | Rockhal ^
Jun 21 | Wetzikon, Switzerland | Heavy Load Festival
Jun 28 | Tel Aviv, Israel | Bitan 1
% Support = Falling In Reverse, Beartooth, Dorothy
^ Special Guest: I Prevail
* Special Guest: Asking Alexandria

Emerging out of Chicago at the turn of the century with an insidious, infectious, and inimitable vision without comparison, Disturbed have quietly dominated hard rock on their own terms. They make the kind of music that pushes you to hold on tighter, fight harder, and persevere forever.

It's why they've quietly claimed a place at the forefront of 21st century rock with record-breaking success, sales of over 17 million-plus units, nearly 8 billion streams, and sold out shows around the globe.

The two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated quartet have notched five consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, occupying rarified air alongside Metallica-the only other hard rock group to accomplish this feat.

Since their influential 5x-platinum debut The Sickness in 2000, they have built a bulletproof catalog highlighted by a procession of smashes, including the platinum "Stupify," "Inside The Fire," and "Land of Confusion," 2x-platinum "Stricken," 6x-platinum "Down With The Sickness," and 7x-platinum "The Sound of Silence," to name a few.

The latter notably received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best Rock Performance" as the band earned "Best Rock Artist" at the 2017 iHeartRadioMusic Awards. Still, Disturbed never stop, igniting their next chapter with their 2022 album Divisive featuring their 15th #1 at Rock Radio "Hey You," "Unstoppable," and more.



Fitz and the Tantrums Drop New Moneymaker Remix Photo
Fitz and the Tantrums Drop New 'Moneymaker' Remix
“Moneymaker” is the current single off Fitz and The Tantrums’ brand new studio album Let Yourself Free, which was released in November. The 12-track collection features the infectious new single “Moneymaker”, along with the previously released single, “Sway” is available to stream and download now.
THE SISTERS OF MERCY Announce U.S. Tour Dates Photo
THE SISTERS OF MERCY Announce U.S. Tour Dates
Formed in Leeds, 1980, TSOM, while named after a Leonard Cohen song, took inspiration from such luminaries as Bowie, Slade and The Velvet Underground. But their closest sonic bedfellows are The Stooges, Motörhead and Suicide, the influence of which imbued the band with a distinct sound of their own when compared to others in the post-punk era.
Perris Records Releases Cherry St. Twisted, Rude & Sticky Sweet Photo
Perris Records Releases Cherry St. 'Twisted, Rude & Sticky Sweet'
For this release on Perris Records, the first six tracks were taken off the master DAT tapes. Tracks 7 through 11 were recorded in smaller studios as pre-production and were never intended for sale. Anthony Focx, whose credits include Ace Frehley, Buckcherry & Night Ranger, mastered all 11 tracks on this CD.
Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Photo
Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Check out photos of Trevor Noah, Madonna, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lizzo, SZA, Adele, Bonnie Raitt, JAY-Z, First Lady Jill Biden, Camila Cabello, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Adrienne Bailon, Queen Latifah, and more on the red carpet and inside The GRAMMYS.

From This Author - Michael Major


Beyoncé Makes History as Most Awarded Artist in GRAMMYs HistoryBeyoncé Makes History as Most Awarded Artist in GRAMMYs History
February 5, 2023

After her win for Best Electronic/Dance Music Album, Beyoncé has made history as the most GRAMMY Awarded artist in history with 31 wins. Beyoncé released her latest studio album 'Renaissance,' in July. It features hit singles 'BREAK MY SOUL' and 'CUFF IT.'
Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist to Win 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' GRAMMY For 'Unholy'Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist to Win 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' GRAMMY For 'Unholy'
February 5, 2023

Kim Petras has become the first transgender woman to win the Grammy Award for 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' for 'Unholy' at the GRAMMYs. Kim Petras' recent single 'brrr' follows the recent release of Kim's guitar-driven pop single 'If Jesus Was A Rockstar.'
Find Out Who Won at the 65th GRAMMY Awards - Complete List of Winners!Find Out Who Won at the 65th GRAMMY Awards - Complete List of Winners!
February 5, 2023

We are updating you with the latest GRAMMY winners LIVE throughout the night. Nominees include Randy Rainbow, ABBA, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Encanto, West Side Story, Mel Brooks, Lady Gaga, and more. Presenters include First Lady, Jill Biden, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Cardi B, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain. 
Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status at the GRAMMYsViola Davis Achieves EGOT Status at the GRAMMYs
February 5, 2023

Following her new GRAMMY win, Viola Davis has become the 18th person in history to achieve the EGOT status. Davis has won two Tony Awards for King Hedley II in 2001 and then for Fences in 2010. She won an Emmy Award for How to Get Away With Murder and an Oscar for reprising her stage role in the film adaptation of Fences.
The Winery Dogs Release New Album 'III'The Winery Dogs Release New Album 'III'
February 5, 2023

III follows in the paw steps of their first two albums, once again being self-produced by the band—Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan—and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston. Even without radio airplay, videos for the first two songs to be released from the album—“Xanadu” and “Mad World, both directed by Vicente Cordero.
share