Disney+ to Live Stream TINI TOUR 2022: FAREWELL OF THE YEAR
“Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year” will be streaming live at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET on December 23.
On December 23, acclaimed Argentine pop singer Tini Stoessel will perform live exclusively on Disney+. "Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year" will be streaming live at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET from the Argentine Polo Ground in Buenos Aires, giving subscribers a front-row seat to Tini's biggest show to date. The concert special will be available to stream on Disney+ following the live performance.
Martina "Tini" Stoessel continues her unstoppable ascent with more than 34 million followers and over 4 billion combined audio and video streams making her one of the most important and influential global phenomena in the music scene.
In 2020, Tini was Billboard's "Argentine Artist of the Year" and Spotify's "#1 Female Argentine Artist". She toured Europe and Latin America with her "Quiero Volver" tour in 2019 and 2020, which included nine sold-out concerts at the Luna Park stadium in Buenos Aires. Tini also co-coached Alejandro Sanz in the 2020 season of "The Voice Spain."
On her latest album "TINI TINI TINI," she co-wrote all the songs with the support of renowned producers and singer/songwriters Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo. The "TINI Tour 2022" became Tini's biggest and most impressive tour in Argentina and took the show to different arenas in Latin America and Spain.
Tini has become one of TikTok's most important music phenomena, where her recent releases are still trending, among them "La Loto," "Miénteme," "Bar," "Fantasi," "La Triple T." Tini has recorded with great artists such as Alejandro Sanz, Sebastián Yatra, Karol G, Cali and El Dandee, Alesso, Morat, R3HAB, Greeicy, Lalo Ebratt, María Becerra, Álvaro Soler, Jonas Blue, Reik, Aitana, Ana Guerra, Mau & Ricky, Ovy on the Drums, KHEA, Nacho, Christina Aguilera, Becky G, and Anitta.
