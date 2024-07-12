Disney and Simple Plan Release Pop-Punk Cover of 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney has released the first single from the upcoming album, A Whole New Sound, multi-platinum band Simple Plan’s rendition of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” in honour of The Lion King from Walt Disney Animation Studios and its 30th anniversary. This pop-punk cover, available now on all streaming platforms, is a fresh new take on a beloved classic.

“We wanted to pay homage to Sir Elton John’s original version while also adding our own style to it and making it sound fun and energetic. We’re really stoked by how it turned out and we hope everyone will enjoy it,” Simple Plan said.

For this new album, Mickey Mouse and his Friends have brought together some of their favorite alternative, rock and pop-punk bands to reimagine popular Disney songs. The full album and vinyl will be available later this year.

As a cultural icon, music has never been just a phase for Mickey as he is a huge music fan and has an extensive record collection, which gave him the idea for this new album made for fans of all generations.

The artwork for the new album was also revealed today, featuring Mickey & Friends with a whole new look.

Mickey’s impact on music is well-known, with his first appearance marking the first animation to feature synchronised sound. His on-screen appearances since have been soundtracked by popular music across a multitude of genres.

On August 9, 2024, the award-winning band Simple Plan will take the stage at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to perform their version of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” for Disney’s most devoted fans as part of the more expansive and immersive event.

“We grew up watching Disney movies with our families and now we get to enjoy them with our own kids so it’s pretty amazing to have been invited to be on this album,” Simple Plan said.

Mickey and his friends, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto have always been immersed in popular culture, and fans will soon see them emerge in even more exciting, and sometimes unexpected places, as they explore their interests in fun new ways.

