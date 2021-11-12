Disney Releases CIAO, ALBERTO Soundtrack

As part of Disney+ Day, Walt Disney Records releases Ciao Alberto Original Soundtrack, available today. Score is composed and produced by Dan Romer ("Luca," "Beasts of the Southern Wild").

The all-new Disney+ Original Short features characters from this summer's animated breakout film "Luca." Disney and Pixar's "Ciao Alberto" is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ (where Disney+ is available).

With his best friend Luca away at school, Alberto is enjoying his new life in Portorosso working alongside Massimo-the imposing, tattooed, one-armed fisherman of few words-who's quite possibly the coolest human in the entire world as far as Alberto is concerned. He wants more than anything to impress his mentor, but it's easier said than done. "Ciao Alberto" is directed by McKenna Harris and produced by Matt DeMartini.

