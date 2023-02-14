Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disney Music Group Announces New Label Venture With D'Mile

Disney Music Group Announces New Label Venture With D'Mile

The deal was announced today by Disney Music Group (DMG) Head of Creative Mio Vukovic and DMG President Ken Bunt.

Feb. 14, 2023  

On a day dedicated to love and partnerships Disney Music Group and Andscape are pleased to announce their global deal with Good Company Records, a new record label created by Oscar and Grammy-winning producer and songwriter D'Mile, accomplished Music Executive Natalie Prospere and Grammy-winning mixing and audio engineer, John Kercy.

The deal was announced today by Disney Music Group (DMG) Head of Creative Mio Vukovic and DMG President Ken Bunt, along with Andscape Vice President and Editor-in-Chief Raina Kelley.

Good Company Records backed by Andscape/DMG is the creation of the award-winning, prolific producer and songwriter, who has worked with H.E.R., Silk Sonic, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Lucky Daye and Charlie Wilson amongst many others.

D'Mile is the first songwriter in history to win back-to-back Grammys for the prestigious Song of The Year category for H.E.R.'s "I Can't Breathe" in 2021 and Silk Sonic's "Leave The Door Open" in 2022. D'Mile won The Academy Award for Best Original Song for co-writing and producing "Fight For You" from the film "Judas and the Black Messiah" in 2021.

D'Mile recently won the BMI Songwriter of the Year award and received the highly coveted Producer of the Year Grammy nomination for 2023. Natalie Prospere is a multi-hyphenate music executive with experience in artist development, talent management, and consultation for artists and companies alike.

Under Prospere's management, her roster of world-class writers, producers, and artists has garnered over 10 multi-platinum RIAA Awards, multiple Top 10 Billboard chart entries, and numerous Grammy awards. John Kercy is a Grammy award-winning mixing and audio engineer who has worked with an esteemed array of musicians from Lucky Daye, to Lil Wayne, Disclosure, Diddy, Ty Dolla Sign, Normani, Kordae, and more.

In addition to signing and developing artists, Good Company will be involved in a variety of projects with other Andscape units. Beginning with the upcoming Andscape documentary, "Shyne," a film about the life and transformation of hip hop star Shyne from a member of Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs' Bad Boy record label to a statesman in the Belize House of Representatives.

Prospere is also the creator of "Friends Only" and will spearhead a culture-bridging project that specializes in equitable artists partnerships. The "Friends Only" collective places emphasis on the importance of organic relationships and forward-thinking development throughout the Caribbean and Black diaspora.

"We could not be more excited about working with the talented team behind Good Company and our partnership with Andscape. It allows us the dream of creating a home to cultivate and nurture Black artists through storytelling" said DMG Head of Creative Mio Vukovic.

Added DMG President, Ken Bunt, "It's special and unique to have a shared vision for the future of music, and the opportunity to visually tell new stories with Andscape. We can't wait to collaborate with D'Mile, Natalie, John, and the Andscape team to deliver on this goal.

Andscape's Raina Kelley added, "D'Mile, Natalie and John are special individuals - each true to Andscape's vision; deep and dimensional multi-hyphenate storytellers - we're thrilled to welcome them to the Andscape family. This incredible partnership vaults forward Andscape's evolution as a content creator across The Walt Disney Company.

D'Mile, Natalie Prospere, and John Kercy added, "We are so excited to partner with Disney/Andscape on our label, Good Company. Disney is a place where we believe all of our creative ideas can come to life and we are looking forward to where this partnership takes us!"

About Andscape

Andscape is a Black-led media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting, and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity. Magnified by the power and reach of The Walt Disney Company, the Andscape umbrella includes an editorial division, book publishing arm, film and television division, and music publishing group, each united by the shared mission of illuminating the culture and experience of Blackness. Founded in 2022, Andscape is a reimagination, expansion and diversification of The Undefeated's former platform.

About DMG

Disney Music Group is home to Walt Disney Records, Hollywood Records, Disney Music Publishing, and Disney Concerts. The labels' genre-spanning rosters include Queen, Andy Grammer, Sofia Carson, TINI, kenzie, Joywave, New Hope Club, almost monday, AREA21 (featuring Martin Garrix and Maejor), Netta, little image and more.

DMG also releases chart-topping, Grammy and Oscar-winning soundtracks from the largest TV and film franchises in the world - Walt Disney Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Studios, and more. Recent releases include "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," while upcoming releases include "Chevalier," "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3," and "The Little Mermaid."

Disney Concerts licenses and produces hundreds of shows around the world, including Star Wars in Concert, Disney On Classic, Pixar in Concert, and many more.



Kelsea Ballerini Drops Rolling Up The Welcome Mat Photo
Kelsea Ballerini Drops 'Rolling Up The Welcome Mat'
Multiple GRAMMY nominee, Country Music Association award winner, author and songwriter/vocalist Kelsea Ballerini once again follows one of contemporary music’s most in-the-moment muses and releases Rolling Up The Welcome Mat. To accompany the music, Ballerini wrote and directed, alongside co-director Patrick Tracy, a short film.
Singer/ Songwriter Eve Simpson To Release Empowering Single His Euphoria This Month Photo
Singer/ Songwriter Eve Simpson To Release Empowering Single 'His Euphoria' This Month
South Shields-born and Edinburgh-based singer/songwriter Eve Simpson is back with her latest single, 'His Euphoria,' a biting take on misogyny wrapped up in an incredibly catchy beat set for release on February 17th.
Rising Latin-Pop Artist Dru Flecha Releases Debut EP LINDA Photo
Rising Latin-Pop Artist Dru Flecha Releases Debut EP LINDA
Rising latin-pop artist Dru Flecha has just released her debut EP, Linda. The seven-track EP was elaborated over bolero samples from the '50s, which were created back in 2011 by her father, the legendary DJ 13.
OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE to Premiere in March Photo
OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE to Premiere in March
Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and Miramax announced today that Lionsgate will release the action-comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre in the U.S. on March 3, starring renowned action star Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone and directed by Guy Ritchie.

From This Author - Michael Major


OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE to Premiere in MarchOPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE to Premiere in March
February 13, 2023

Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and Miramax announced today that Lionsgate will release the action-comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre in the U.S. on March 3, starring renowned action star Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone and directed by Guy Ritchie.
Jon Langston Gets Rowdy With New Song and Headlining TourJon Langston Gets Rowdy With New Song and Headlining Tour
February 13, 2023

Langston will bring “Howdy Howdy Howdy” and more fan-favorite tracks to his headlining LET’S GET ROWDY TOUR, kicking off Friday, February 24 in Bristol, TN. Langston will play for fans in markets across the country including Charlotte, NC and Birmingham, AL through June. Tickets for the LET’S GET ROWDY TOUR are available now.
Toronto's 21st Annual Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival Announces 100 More Artists Including Sultans of String, Gary Kendall Band, Anne Lindsay & MoreToronto's 21st Annual Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival Announces 100 More Artists Including Sultans of String, Gary Kendall Band, Anne Lindsay & More
February 13, 2023

After two years of an online-only hiatus due to the pandemic, Toronto’s annual Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival is back IRL, baby, for its 21st Anniversary! The festival, which features a change of neighborhood this year to Kensington Market, will showcase some of the most talented blues and roots acts performing over the course of two nights.
Ali Farka Touré Shares 'Cherie' Featuring Oumou SangaréAli Farka Touré Shares 'Cherie' Featuring Oumou Sangaré
February 13, 2023

Voyageur, the new album from the legendary African guitarist and singer Ali Farka Touré, is out next month on World Circuit Records. In anticipation of the forthcoming record World Circuit is debuting the new track “Cherie” featuring acclaimed Malian diva and longtime friend of Touré’s Oumou Sangaré.
Sebastian Maniscalco Returns to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in NovemberSebastian Maniscalco Returns to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in November
February 13, 2023

Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa with 10 performances. Dubbed by The New York Times as “the hottest comic in America,” the stand-up, actor, podcast host, and best-selling author will perform at the Event Center with his new show, Sebastian Maniscalco: Live in Atlantic City, offering guests a chance to laugh the night away.
share