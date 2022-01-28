Disney Karaoke Series Releases ENCANTO Digital Album

The Disney Karaoke Series has released a new Encanto Digital album. The new album features instrumental karaoke versions of every track on the hit soundtrack.

The Encanto soundtrack, which features eight original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, recently surpassed Adele by becoming #1 on the Billboard album charts. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" also hit #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing the record set by "Let It Go," which peaked at #5.

The 60th film by Walt Disney Animation Studios, Encanto, tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family's last hope.

Disney's "Encanto" is now streaming on Disney+ and in theaters and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 8. The Encanto vinyl album can be pre-ordered here.

Listen to the new karaoke soundtrack here: