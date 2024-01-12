Disney+ Drops ECHO Soundtrack From Dave Porter

Available today, Hollywood Records releases the Original Soundtrack from Marvel Studios' “Echo.” All five episodes are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. The episodes will be available on Hulu until April 9. The score composed by Dave Porter (“Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Disaster Artist”) is now available at SpotifyApple MusicAmazon Music, and other digital platforms. 

Commenting on the score, Porter said, “Just like the intricate characters I love to score, I'm constantly seeking out unique challenges, asking difficult questions of myself, and exploring my capabilities. Composing the score for “Echo” and getting to collaborate with both the incredible team at Marvel Studios and artists from the Choctaw Nation created a special environment to do exactly that. I am proud and excited to share not only our musical journey but also Echo's powerful story with fans around the world.”

Porter is best known for his enduring creative relationship with one of Hollywood's most respected figures – Vince Gilligan. Since the remarkable pilot episode of “Breaking Bad” in 2007, Porter has written the original music for all of Gilligan's projects. He scored all 62 episodes of that groundbreaking series and created its iconic opening theme. He has also been behind all of the original music for the series' equally acclaimed spin-off, “Better Call Saul,” and Gilligan's feature film “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.”

Porter's other credits include “The Disaster Artist," "Murf the Surf," "Hightown," and "Preacher." Recently, he concluded a decade-long stint as the composer for the James Spader crime-thriller series, “The Blacklist.”

Porter has been honored twice with ASCAP's Composer's Choice Award for Best Television Composer, first at the award's inaugural event in 2013, and again in 2017.

About Marvel's “Echo”

Marvel Studios presents “Echo,” spotlighting Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy. “Echo” also stars Chaske Spencer (“Wild Indian,” “The English”), Graham Greene (“1883,” “Goliath”), Tantoo Cardinal (“Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Stumptown”), Devery Jacobs (FX's “Reservation Dogs,” “American Gods”), Zahn McClarnon (“Dark Winds,” FX's “Reservation Dogs”), Cody Lightning (“Hey, Viktor!” “Four Sheets to the Wind”) and Vincent D'Onofrio (“Hawkeye,” “Godfather of Harlem”).

Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin (Blackfeet), Marion Dayre and Sydney Freeland. Co-executive producers are Jennifer L. Booth and Amy Rardin.



