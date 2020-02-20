Discogs Launches Weekly Top 40 Trending Albums Chart

Discogs, the leading online physical music Marketplace and Database, has launched a weekly interactive chart tracking global music consumption. Released every Wednesday, the Discogs Top 40 Trending Albums chart will aggregate the most collected records of the past week pulling from data of the over 7 million active users in the Discogs database.

Discogs Top 40 Trending Albums chart release comes from an industry need for transparency in overall buying habits of consumers and online sales of physical music through 3rd party sellers. With an open-source Database of over 12 million cataloged releases and over 53 million items for sale through its global marketplace, Discogs has unparalleled data in regards to the music and collector communities at large.

"We're excited to share this fresh look at music consumption unique to the Discogs platform and our data," remarked Jeffrey Smith, Director of Communications and Partnerships. "The new Top 40 creates a global look at what the Discogs Community is currently adding to Collection while giving music fans a more human sense of discovery and the music industry a broader sense of physical demand."

Additionally, Discogs integrated its iOS and Android apps with Apple Music, providing users with a streaming preview service that will make their experience in the Discogs App more complete. Discogs also released a free 24-page eBook, The Discogs Guide To Record Collecting, aimed at helping consumers navigate building their record collection and acting as a definitive resource for all vinyl record collecting questions.

