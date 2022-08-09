Dirtybird Campout Announces Final 2022 Artist Lineup

Eight years ago, house producer Claude VonStroke dreamt of an independent music festival that could cut through the mediocrity of corporate raving and foster a community of weirdos and dance heads looking for something more.

The result was Dirtybird Campout - a wild and free playground for fans of all backgrounds, a place where creativity and positivity reign supreme, and a destination where you can come of age, again and again, every summer. Now, with this choose your own destiny ethos at its core, Campout prevails as the best boutique music festival in the world, where both the uninitiated and veterans merge on the dancefloor and games field alike to get down like it's the last party on earth.

Today, Dirtybird Campout continues to build anticipation for its summer camp for wannabe grownups, announcing the final artist lineup ahead of its eighth edition at the Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds in Central California October 7-9.

Newly added names include Claude VonStroke's Barclay Crenshaw alias, cutting-edge beatmaker and songwriter Mr. Carmack, revered German producer Steve Bug, Brazilian legend DJ Glen, epic UK production duo Audiojack, Atlanta via Detroit flag bearer Ash Lauryn, new face of US minimal Wyatt Marshall, electronic R&B and soul singer-songwriter Life On Planets, and the captivating sounds of Dillon Marinez. Luke Andy, Arnold & Lane, Baby Weight, Choopsie, E.R.N.E.S.T.O, and Cour T. round out the final phase of additions.

These artist additions join an eclectic artist lineup featuring a mix of international legacy acts and emerging stars that span the worlds of house, techno, bass, hip-hop, and beyond. Previously announced artists include Green Velvet and Claude VonStroke teaming up for their Get Real super-group, Irish house, techno and rave sensation Rebūke, standout producer and audio engineer Lubelski, and label favorites such as groove-heavy house duo Walker & Royce, beat-driven party starter Ardalan, and vocal maven Nala. Fashionable twin-sister production duo Coco & Breezy, fan favorite VNSSA, pioneering house producer Kevin Knapp, and original Dirtybird artist and Anabatic Records founder Mz Worthy.

Dirtybird Campout's lineup also boasts artists with a particular focus on left of center stylings, seeing everything from bass and dubstep to funk and hip-hop influences. This year is led by the likes of legendary jungle/drum & bass producer Goldie, West Coast bass innovator Eprom, boundary pushing Iranian-Dutch singer Sevdaliza, London selector Ben UFO, respected UK jungle act Roni Size, and the ultra creative bass wobbler Yheti.

Additional names include electropop trailblazer Uffie, dancefloor favorite Justin Jay, distinguished cross-genre producer Nikki Nair, organic bass producer Of The Trees, celebrated Canadian artist and entrepreneur The Librarian, up and coming live electronic band Boiz House, and Bay Area rap legends Souls Of Mischief.

The previously announced Thursday Early-Arrival Pajama Party kicks off with a special set from house legends Derrick Carter, DJ Sneak, and Mark Farina all going back to back for a party that's certain to kick off the weekend right. Claude VonStroke welcomes fans back to camp with the warmup set as well.

This year's edition of campout will also see the introduction of a new third stage, a Dirtybird Late Night Stage called the Hideout. Replacing the old silent disco, fans can expect a special line-up including all night tunes, sunrise sets and hilarious vibes. Curated by the legendary campout creative director, Blakeshine - this area is the unofficial camp counselors after party. Don't be surprised if you have to participate in something ridiculous or answer some funny questions to get in the door!

At Dirtybird Campout, the fun begins upon arrival, where attendees are grouped into Orange, Green, Purple and Red teams to compete all weekend in over 45 events for the now famed Ironbird trophy. Both artists and attendees face-off on the dodgeball court, try not to run in the speed walking challenge, swim for the finish in the .5km Floaty Race, test their strength in Tug O War and so much more, all in a quest for one color team to take home the glory.

Claude's Cabin remains an outpost for the oddities that make Campout one of the most unique events in the world. Whimsical game shows and activities like Kat Fight Game Show, Lap Dance For Your Life, and The Great Bingo Revival have also been announced with today's phase two additions.

This is in addition to activities like the Lovebirds Dating Show, How To Grow Shrooms, Spelling Bee, Twerkaholicz Twerkshop, Bad Drag Show and Deep House Yoga. New this year will be the Lord Cunni Contest, a pie eating contest that will spiral into an 'eating out contest' demonstrated on fruit and hosted by special drag king guests, onwards to Campers Court, where Campers will be assigned lawyers and can spell out their grievances from the Games Field in a theatrical court TV setting. Frick Frack Blackjack will continue to dominate the late night with outrageous anything-goes renegade 'gambling' in its own unique area.

The venue of the Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds offer clear waters perfect for swimming, RV Hookups alongside the lake for picturesque views, lush trees, and most importantly - unlimited opportunity for adventure. Regularly cleaned showers and bathrooms are available everywhere for use in addition to plenty of fresh water locations in all festival areas to provide the best camping experience possible for attendees.

Campers looking for an upgraded behind the scenes experience can also look towards the VIB Pass, which provides access to the backstage lounge area with exclusive amenities, private restrooms, and one BBQ voucher valid for any of the Friday, Saturday, or Sunday feasts.

Get tickets to Dirtybird Campout on their website and join the tight-knit Dirtybird family on the lakefront dancefloors of the Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds this October 7-9.

Watch the announcement video here:

Full Lineup (A-Z)

Ardalan

Arnold & Lane

Ash Lauryn

Audiojack

Baby Weight

Barclay Crenshaw

Ben UFO

Boiz House

Chocolate Sushi

Choopsie

Claude VonStroke

Coco & Breezy

Cour T.

Danny Goliger

Derrick Carter b2b DJ Sneak b2b Mark Farina

Dillon Marinez

DJ Glen

E.R.N.E.S.T.O

Eprom

Get Real (Green Velvet & Claude VonStroke)

GOLDIE

Jaden Thompson

Justin Jay

Kevin Knapp

Life On Planets

Lubelski

Luke Andy

Mary Droppinz

micah J

Mr. Carmack

Mz Worthy

N808 vs Mike Kerrigan

Nala

Nikki Nair

Of The Trees

Pearson Sound

Pezzner

RaeCola

Rebūke

Robot Love

Roni Size

Sevdaliza

Souls of Mischief

Steve Bug

The Librarian

Uffie

VNSSA

Walker & Royce

Wyatt Marshall

Yheti

Frick Frack Blackjack

Kat Fight Game Show

Lap Dance For Your Life

The Great Bingo Revival