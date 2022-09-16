Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Diplo Shares Five New Remixes From DJ Tennis' 'Life and Death' Roster

Diplo Shares Five New Remixes From DJ Tennis' 'Life and Death' Roster

The new remixes are now available on streaming platforms.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

Diplo shares five new remixes of tracks off his latest self-titled album from DJ Tennis and his Life and Death label roster. Check out edits from DJ Tennis himself, Red Axes, Carlita, Danny Daze, Beatfoot, Ashee, Sebra Cruz and more here. The EP is out via Diplo's Higher Ground and Life and Death with a limited edition 12" vinyl pressing.

"I've admired Manfredi (DJ Tennis) as a producer, DJ, label owner and friend for years now," Diplo says. "His Life and Death imprint has been one of the most consistent labels in house music for a long time, and when we started the Higher Ground concept, he was one of the first guys that understood what we were trying to do: break down genre boundaries and tie sounds and scenes together. Manfredi supported us from the beginning. As a result, there's great energy between Higher Ground and Life and Death, we've played a bunch of shows together and we're constantly trading music. When I dropped my self-titled album this year, I thought it would be a great opportunity to make something together, so we put together this pack of remixes."

The deluxe version of Diplo's recent self-titled album is out now on the Higher Ground imprint of his own Mad Decent. The deluxe album features three brand new tracks with Melé, Raumakustik and Joeski and an entire second disc comprised of 17 remixes by some of the biggest names in dance music such as LP Giobbi, Andhim, DJ Seinfeld, Major League Djz, Honeyluv and more.

Diplo- his first full-length of electronic music in 18 years-is the realization of a three-year deep dive into the house music that Higher Ground champions worldwide, the kind of music that first blew Diplo's mind as a teenager. A titan of electronic music, he's now turned his focus back to these roots.

The album features several U.S. Dance #1s-the Grammy-nominated "On My Mind" with SIDEPIECE, "Don't Forget My Love" with Miguel, which they recently performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"-and "Looking For Me" and "Promises" with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax-classic house records that have soundtracked the reopening of clubs worldwide, as well as collaborations with Aluna, TSHA, Leon Bridges, Lil Yachty, Busta Rhymes, Seth Troxler, Amtrac, RY X and more.

Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix, Diplo has gone from selling records to Kanye West out of the trunk of his car to collaborating with the world's biggest stars (Beyoncé, Madonna, Justin Bieber) and playing all over the globe (Havana, Karachi, Kathmandu). He and his era-defining label Mad Decent continue to explore and champion genres and artists from around the world (baile funk, dancehall, New Orleans bounce) and further ventures include a publishing company and various book, film and TV projects.

The eleven-time Grammy nominee is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD-the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times, and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson-whose Platinum-certified, Grammy-winning "Electricity" with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide.

Listen to the new remixes here:

Photo credit: Maria José Govea

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Ali McGuirk Releases New Album 'Til It's Gone'Ali McGuirk Releases New Album 'Til It's Gone'
September 16, 2022

Acting as co-producer along with celebrated folk-blues songwriter Jonah Tolchin, McGuirk let the songs of Til It’s Gone wander from shadowy emotional spaces to big, bad guitar workouts to delicate little confessions. But her bold and buttery voice carries each song to the next until the album’s end.
Busy Philipps to Appear at NAMI-NYC'S 2022 'Seeds of Hope' GalaBusy Philipps to Appear at NAMI-NYC'S 2022 'Seeds of Hope' Gala
September 16, 2022

SoulCycle Master Instructor Stacey Griffith hosts the gala event with appearances by NYC Council Member Linda Lee, auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla, and Leah McSweeney, mental health advocate, author (“Chaos Theory”), and star of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City.”
Noah Cyrus Releases Debut Album 'The Hardest Part'Noah Cyrus Releases Debut Album 'The Hardest Part'
September 16, 2022

GRAMMY Award nominated, multi-platinum selling RECORDS/Columbia Records artist Noah Cyrus has released her highly anticipated and critically acclaimed debut album The Hardest Part. Also revealed was Noah’s upbeat country tinged ‘I Just Want A Lover,’ which is accompanied with an official music video directed by Actual Objects. 
Rina Sawayama Releases New Album 'Hold the Girl'Rina Sawayama Releases New Album 'Hold the Girl'
September 16, 2022

The album features singles 'Hurricanes,' 'Phantom' and 'Catch Me in the Air.' Earlier this summer, Sawayama released the upcoming album's lead single, 'This Hell.' In 2021, Sawayama released collaborations with Lady Gaga and Elton John. Listen to the new single and watch the album trailer now!
TOM And His Computer Drop 'Heart Blossom' EP ft. Cosette GobatTOM And His Computer Drop 'Heart Blossom' EP ft. Cosette Gobat
September 16, 2022

TOM And His Computer is the alter ego for Copenhagen legend Thomas Bertelsen. Having released his first EP under this moniker in 2017 for Trentemøller's In My Room label, he’d later release his debut album Future Ruins in 2020. The new EP features “Heart Blossom” ft. Cosette Gobat and “Along Coastlines.”