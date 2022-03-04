Diplo Releases New Self-Titled Album

Diplo's self-titled new album-his first full-length of electronic music in 18 years-is out now on the Higher Ground imprint of his own Mad Decent; pre-order on 2xLP vinyl in a gatefold jacket here. Today, he shares the video for the previously released track "Don't Forget My Love" with Miguel, directed by the Kinopravda collective and shot by "Euphoria" cinematographer Marcell Rév.

Diplo is the realization of a three-year deep dive into the house music that first blew Diplo's mind as a teenager and that he has now founded Higher Ground to champion worldwide. A titan of electronic music, he's now turned his focus back to these roots.

The album includes the Grammy-nominated "On My Mind" with Sidepiece, "Looking For Me" and "Promises" with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax, "Don't Be Afraid" with Jungle and Damian Lazarus and "One By One" with Elderbrook and Andhim-classic house records that have soundtracked the reopening of clubs worldwide-as well as new collaborations with Aluna, TSHA, Leon Bridges, Lil Yachty, Busta Rhymes, Seth Troxler, Amtrac, RY X and more.

Diplo will play a handful of very special shows this week in celebration of the album's release. The shows kick off tonight in Barcelona with further sets in Paris, Copenhagen and London, where he'll return to the legendary Fabric, the first European club to book him in the early 2000s. For tickets and more tour dates, visit here.

Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix, Diplo has gone from selling records to Kanye West out of the trunk of his car to collaborating with the world's biggest stars (Beyoncé, Madonna, Justin Bieber) and playing all over the globe (Havana, Karachi, Kathmandu). He and his era-defining label Mad Decent continue to explore and champion genres and artists from around the world (baile funk, dancehall, New Orleans bounce) and further ventures include a publishing company and various book, film and TV projects.

The ten-time Grammy nominee is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD-the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times, and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson-whose Platinum-certified "Electricity" with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide and won a Grammy.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

March 4 - Nitsa @ Sala Apollo - Barcelona, Spain

March 5 - T7 - Paris, France

March 8 - Fabric - London, U.K.

March 9 - Arch Club - Copenhagen, Denmark