Dina Summer Shares New EP 'Who Am I'

The third release on Local Suicide's Iptamenos Discos sees Dina Summer delivering a versatile debut project that's sure to turn heads. Fronted by Greek native Dina P., the project strikes an amazing balance and blurs the lines between a variety of genres while maintaining a distinct style and sound from beginning to end.

The EP opens with the original version of 'Who Am I', solidifying the already mentioned sound of 90's electro and 80's disco and new wave. Dina sings in a both German & English while stomping drums and beautifully layered synthesisers dance around maintaining the tracks momentum and delivering a dream-like atmosphere.

The second track sees Local Suicide & Kalipo's infamous 'technodisco' sound at work in the Club Version of 'Who Am I'. The track drives even harder with deeper drums and an additional synth which adds a slick and hypnotic groove that's easy to get lost in. The synth-arps taken from the original version have a more rugged texture that makes it fit perfectly on the dance-floor.

After recently releasing their debut single 'Stillstand' on Iptamenos Discos, Austrian duo Wiener Planquadrat - are back with a version of 'Who Am I' that's filled with breaky vocals emphasised by the bouncy groove, snapping drums and hazardous sounding synths.

The B-Side sets off with 'Fortune Teller', a dance-floor oriented tune with dirty bass-apps that are sure to shake you to your core, adventurous and dramatic strings as well as spoke-word breakdowns that suck you into a cascade of synthesisers, strings and euphoria.

Black Light Smoke, aka Jordan Lieb reminds us all of his legendary status with his take on 'Fortune Teller'. He takes the song from a more up beat energy to a deep wobbling electro weapon. With intoxicating synthesisers dancing around the drums, an irresistible bass-line, glitchy vocals and eerie strings, the tracks atmosphere and sound is perfect for that of a dark sweaty club.

Croatian producer Time To Sleep steps up to the plate with a re-interpretation of 'Who Am I' after recently releasing tracks on labels such as Disco Halal, Permanent Vacation & more. His version takes the track into a deep swell of driving drums, rolling bass-lines and reverb-filled percussion that keeps you moving. An ethereal synth lead later elevates you into a moment of pure bliss while ending off the EP in a beautiful way.

This stunning EP's versatile sound is influenced by a wide variety of styles and genres and is sure to attract all kinds of diverse listeners and selectors. The EP will be released on a strictly-limited clear Dubplate 12" and made available digitally on all platforms.

Listen to the new EP here: