Dina Ayada Releases New Single 'Flowers!'

Dina Ayada returns with her new single ‘Flowers!’ out now via LISTEN TO THE KIDS / Santa Anna in partnership with RCA Records UK, produced by Chuki Beats, Joe Stanley and KimJ.

Since her last release, Dina has been busy hanging out with KPOP stars like Giselle and aespa, wrapping up her deput EP and her usual: breaking the internet.

All of Dina’s social accounts have experienced tremendous growth over the course of a week, of note, she’s gained 25K+ additional Instagram followers following her On the Radar Freestyle Performance. ‘Flowers!’ is her first official single to debut post the thousands of new fans that have gathered.

Speaking about the track, Dina says, “Flowers! is about moving on from a breakup, finding yourself again and having fun in life… letting go and finding joy.”

Over the last week and a half, Dina Ayada teased “Flowers!” across her social media accounts. With over 350,000 impressions already and additional content with surprise guests in the vault, Dina Ayada is eager to share her new song with her old and new fans.

Hailing from Belgium with fluency in 5 languages, 19-year-old Moroccan artist Dina Ayada creates music inspired by a deep appreciation for American hip-hop but informed by a global vision, earning co-signs from Kanye West, Playboi Carti, Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee, Chase B, French Montana, Saweetie, Jeleel!, SkiMask the Slump God, Giselle from Aespa and more.

The former law student has been enthralled with music for as long as she can remember. As a toddler, she began singing along to her father’s selection of Arabic songs in the car, and trips to the toy store with her grandparents always seemed to end with another addition to her ever-growing collection of toy instruments.

At 16, Dina recorded her first song with her brother, who’d recently picked up producing as a hobby. Though they started recording “just for fun,” their song soon made its way onto Belgian radio. After meeting her executive producer Chuki Beats and right-hand man Dro at a radio station, Dina decided to take her music to the next level, working day and night to develop her own personal sound.

At the end of 2022, Dina began experimenting with TikTok and almost immediately went viral with a snippet of an impromptu studio freestyle, which quickly evolved into her independently released breakout single “Miles Away”(1.9M streams).

This success encouraged her to drop out of law school, head out to Los Angeles and commit to music full-time. Dina soon followed with “Popular” (1.7M streams) in March 2023 and “Games” (2.1M streams) in April 2023, effortlessly proving that she’s far more than a viral moment.

After landing a record deal, Dina is now gearing up for her first EP, through which she sets out to properly introduce herself and continue displaying what she’s all about: spreading positivity, inspiring confidence in others, and making music that you can have fun to.

