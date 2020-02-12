Dim Mak Miami 2020 to Feature Steve Aoki

Continuing their decade-long tradition of Miami Music Week events, Steve Aoki & Dim Mak are headed back to Magic City this year to present another springtime affair. Following three years of all night long Wynwood / Arts District dance parties, the label is making a triumphant return to the white sands of South Beach for an eleven hour pool party, kicking off at noon. Join us at Dim Mak Miami 2020 on Thursday, March 19th as we take over the Nautilus Pool. Headlined by Aoki himself, the 21+ event will feature some of the label's most exciting current acts, as well as beloved extended friends and family.



This year's event is set to be extra special, as it is the official Miami stop on Aoki's North American Neon Future IV: The Color Of Noise Tour, a reference to both his upcoming album as well as his critically acclaimed memoir that was released via St. Martin's Press last year. Additionally, look out for unexpected surprises throughout the day-into-night event, as Aoki has previously brought several eye popping special guests to his Dim Mak Miami soiree over the years, including the likes of DJ Diesel (aka Shaq), The Chainsmokers, Yellow Claw, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Don Diablo, Kayzo, Slushii, Deorro, Cheat Codes, Rich the Kid, Carnage, Afrojack, Waka Flocka Flame, Dada Life, Lil Jon, Desiigner, Borgore, Getter and Laidback Luke...and this year looks to be no different.



Stay tuned for the full Dim Mak 2020 line-up reveal.

DIM MAK MIAMI 2020

Thursday, March 19

12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Tickets

Nautilus Pool

1825 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL

*This Event is 21+*





