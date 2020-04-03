Dillon Francis & BabyJake Release 'You Do You'

Dilllon Francis today teams up with breakthrough pop singer/songwriter BabyJake for new pop earworm "You Do You," out now and streaming everywhere via Mad Decent.

Listen below!



"'You Do You' is about how nobody's loyal anymore," the towering 6 ft. 6 in. tall songwriter BabyJake says of the addictive new collab rife with Dillon Francis's fluid pop production and BabyJake's smooth and distinct vocal melodies. "People will say they're yours one day, but they're with someone else the next; they struggle with commitment. It's like me with my juice cleanse-I can have a juice in the morning and for lunch, but then I order a pizza later and eat the whole thing... and repeat the next day."

During the ongoing social distancing and stay-at-home orders, Dillon Francis has taken to weekly live-streamed DJ sets on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays where he has been teasing out the anticipated "You Do You" collaboration to his 2.18M YouTube subscribers, 2.3M Instagram followers, and to Mad Decent's fast-growing Twitch channel which has garnered over 5M views across it's live streams these past weeks, including Dillon Francis's "Taco Tuesday" moombahton parties (Tuesdays @ 8pm PT), "Hump Day Heaters" sets with his roommate and beloved piñata mascot Gerald (Wednesdays @ 8pm PT), and "Coronight Fever" b2b sets with friend and label founder Diplo (Saturdays @ 8pm PT).



"You Do You" arrives as Dillon Francis continues riding high on the success of his latest project Magic Is Real [IDGAFOS/Mad Decent] which capped off a monumental 2019 for the Platinum-selling DJ and producer. Republic Records artist BabyJake is the latest artist to acquire buzz out of southwest Florida. His debut single "Cigarettes on Patios" hit the #2 position on Spotify's viral charts in June, and since then he's amassed over 25M streams across his first 3 releases. In November 2019, BabyJake was named 1 of Vevo's 20 "Artists to Watch" for 2020.





