Digga D Announces Milestone Show at Royal Albert Hall

London-based rapper Digga D is set to make history as he announces his show at the Royal Albert Hall. The 23-year-old, who has been making waves in the UK music scene since 2018, will be the youngest rapper to headline at the iconic venue. The landmark homecoming show takes place on Monday 23rd September with tickets going on general sale Friday 1st September at 10am Via Livenation.co.uk.

Digga D's rise has been remarkable. From his early beginnings in the drill scene to becoming a major player in the U.K. music scene, with over half a billion global streams and a number 1 mixtape under his belt, the 22-year-old-rapper is only just getting started.

Digga D is one of the leaders of his generation with his lyrics and vivid storytelling showcasing the harsh reality of growing up in the streets of London. His upcoming hometown show at Royal Albert Hall is yet another milestone in his impressive career and cements his status as one of the most exciting young artists in the country.

Before making his Royal Albert Hall debut on the main stage, Digga D will host an exclusive workshop tailored for young musicians. The Albert Sessions enable young, world-class artists who haven’t headlined at the Hall before to showcase their talent on the main stage, whilst attracting younger audiences through lower ticket prices.

About Digga D

Emerging from Ladbroke Grove, West London with strong Caribbean roots, Digga D has become a pioneering force in shaping and elevating UK drill music to commercial acclaim.

His breakthrough album 'Double Tap Diaries' reached #11 in the UK charts, with its lead single 'No Diet' landing in the top 20, his sophomore project ‘Made In The Pyrex’ charting at number #3, followed by his third studio release ‘Noughty By Nature’ landing at #1 - showcasing an impressive track record of chart-topping releases, projects and singles alike.

His evolution is evident in his latest project 'Back to Square One,' a critically acclaimed mix of introspective lyrics and refined beats that mark a departure from his early style.

Beyond music, his cultural influence is immeasurable, culminating in the launch of his own label, Black Money Records.

Over the years, Digga D has garnered major accolades including a BAFTA award-winning BBC documentary, multi-million views on self directed music videos and his recent self directed documentary ‘11 Steps Forward, 10 Steps Back’ Digga D's unwavering dedication to his craft and continual self-improvement underscore his lasting impact on the industry."