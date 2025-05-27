Dierks Bentley Establishes 'Broken Branches Fund' for Music Community

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning songwriter and entertainer Dierks Bentley has announced the establishment of the Broken Branches Fund with a multi-year financial commitment to provide mental health resources to the creative and touring communities.

The Broken Branches Fund will be administered in partnership with Music Health Alliance (MHA) and will provide mental health grants for qualified candidates and their families to cover outpatient counseling, as well as a plan for follow-up care. More information and to apply for access to all resources that MHA’s groundbreaking Music Industry Mental Health Fund provides is available HERE. Additionally, fans will have an opportunity to donate to the fund themselves throughout the summer at tour stops and other activations and online here.

“Making this album and prepping for the tour, I’ve never been more aware of the sacrifice that the people in this town make every day to keep country music playing. Whether you’re sitting in a room all day trying to write the perfect hook or leaving home on a bus for weeks at a time, it can be isolating and exhausting. This just felt like the right opportunity to make a bigger commitment on my part to supporting those folks and their families in a more direct and intentional way,” said Bentley.

“Dierks was one of the first artists to believe in and support Music Health Alliance, and from day one, he’s led with both heart and action,” said Tatum Allsep, Founder & CEO of Music Health Alliance. “Creating the Broken Branches Fund at MHA to support music’s mental health shows his deep commitment to the people who power our industry both on stage and off, and to their well-being for many years to come.”

Bentley will kick off his 30-city BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR on Thursday (5/29), joined by Zach Top and The Band Loula, ahead of his forthcoming 11th studio album, BROKEN BRANCHES, out June 13 (MCA). As he leans into this new chapter, Bentley embraces the knots and imperfections that have shaped his journey, proudly honoring the outliers of both country life and country music. The upcoming album’s lead single “She Hates Me,” which features his “trademark humor” (Billboard) while blending elements of Whitley and Weezer, scored Bentley his career highest charting debut with its playful edge to Bentley’s signature country sound. He counts eight Number One albums, 22 Number One songs, and over 9.5 billion global streams to his credit—plus 15 Grammy nominations and membership in the historic Grand Ole Opry. Continuing the path built from the ground up, as an entrepreneur, he has four locations of the gastropub and live music venue “Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row,” has a Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection "Desert Son” and recently released ROW 94 – a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey crafted with only “three ingredients and the truth” at Kentucky’s Green River Distilling Co. For more information on new music and upcoming tour dates, visit Dierks.com.

About Music Health Alliance:

Music Health Alliance’s mission is to Heal the Music by providing advocacy and access to healthcare and mental health resources that Protect, Direct, and Connect music professionals with medical and financial solutions. Thanks to the direct efforts of MHA, over 32,000 members of the music community across the country have gained access to lifesaving transplants, medicine, health insurance, mental health resources, emergent dental care and end-of-life care, saving over $145 million in healthcare costs. MHA’s services are available at no cost to those who have made a living in the music industry for three or more years. Spouses, partners, and children of qualifying individuals may also receive access to the non-profit’s services from birth to end of life.

