Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton & More to Perform at 'The 58th Annual CMA Awards'

The Country Music Association and ABC have announced the initial lineup of performers for “The 58th Annual CMA Awards.” The lineup includes a mix of first-time nominees and performers, along with Country Music favorites and reigning CMA Awards winners, including Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Ashley McBryde, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett, Molly Tuttle and Lainey Wilson. Hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, Country Music’s Biggest Night™ airs live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday Nov. 20 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC and is available next day on Hulu.

Returning as CMA Awards host for a fourth straight year, two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan takes the stage to perform his 31st No. 1 hit “Love You, Miss You, Mean It.” First-time CMA Awards host, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and four-time nominee this year, Lainey Wilson performs her current single “4x4xU.” CMA Female Vocalist nominee this year, Ashley McBryde delivers a very special, showstopping performance on the CMA Awards stage. First-time nominee this year with four nods, Post Malone is set to perform “Yours,” his song inspired by his daughter. Shaboozey, a first-time nominee this year with two nods, performs a medley of his multi-Platinum breakthrough, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and new single “Highway.” Reigning CMA Male Vocalist and five-time nominee this year, Chris Stapleton takes the stage to perform his song “What Am I Gonna Do.”

Additional collaborations include three-time CMA Award winner Dierks Bentley joined by Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes for a performance of Tom Petty’s classic, “American Girl.” In addition to their solo performances, Post Malone and Chris Stapleton come together for a not-to-be-missed performance of “California Sober.” Performing together for the first time, two-time CMA Award winner Thomas Rhett welcomes Teddy Swims to the CMA Awards stage for a mash-up of both of their hits, “Somethin’ ‘Bout A Woman” and “Lose Control.”

Additional performers and presenters for “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” will be announced in the weeks ahead. Stay tuned to CMAawards.com for more details. Tickets for “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.

“The 58th Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director and Jon Macks is the Head Writer.

For more information on “The 58th Annual CMA Awards,” visit CMAawards.com, subscribe to emails and follow CMA on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X. Fans can listen to music featuring the CMA Awards nominees and performers on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Soundcloud, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube. To celebrate "The 58th Annual CMA Awards," the official merchandise line featuring tees, crewnecks and other gifts is now available online. Merchandise will also be sold on-site at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

About the CMA Awards

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.”

