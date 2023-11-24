Diana Ross & Megan Thee Stallion Featured In Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE Film

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to share a new look at the upcoming RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ.

The trailer revealed that Diana Ross and Megan Thee Stallion will be featured in the upcoming film.

Ross made an appearance during Beyoncé's birthday show in LA, serenading her with "Happy Birthday" on stage. Megan Thee Stallion joined Beyoncé onstage during her second Houston concert, performing "Savage" on stage with her.

Tickets for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ are now available ahead of its debut in theaters on December 1, 2023.

Whether you had the opportunity to see Queen Bey live and want to relive the experience, or this will be your first glimpse into seeing her groundbreaking tour, now’s your chance to be one of the first to purchase your tickets for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.

Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.

Watch the official trailer for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ: