Diana Ross & Megan Thee Stallion Featured In Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE Film

Tickets for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ are now available ahead of its debut in theaters on December 1, 2023. 

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video

Diana Ross & Megan Thee Stallion Featured In Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE Film

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to share a new look at the upcoming RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ.

The trailer revealed that Diana Ross and Megan Thee Stallion will be featured in the upcoming film.

Ross made an appearance during Beyoncé's birthday show in LA, serenading her with "Happy Birthday" on stage. Megan Thee Stallion joined Beyoncé onstage during her second Houston concert, performing "Savage" on stage with her.

Tickets for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ are now available ahead of its debut in theaters on December 1, 2023. 

Whether you had the opportunity to see Queen Bey live and want to relive the experience, or this will be your first glimpse into seeing her groundbreaking tour, now’s your chance to be one of the first to purchase your tickets for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. 

Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.

Watch the official trailer for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ:




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
aespa Unwrap Jingle Bell Rock Cover Photo
aespa Unwrap 'Jingle Bell Rock' Cover

Getting into the spirit of the season, global pop sensation aespa excitedly unwraps a brand new cover of the classic “Jingle Bell Rock,” out now via Warner Records. The group breathes new life into this holiday staple, infusing it with their own spark, style, and soul. Watch the video for the cover now!

2
Video: Tom Gabriel Warriors Triumph of Death Release Messiah Visual Photo
Video: Tom Gabriel Warrior's Triumph of Death Release 'Messiah' Visual

Hellhammer's 'Messiah' marks the earliest collaboration between the band's founder, Tom Gabriel Warrior, and his then new friend (and future Hellhammer bassist) Martin Eric Ain, in late 1983. While Warrior wrote the music, Ain and Warrior co-wrote the lyrics. Watch the new music video now!

3
Kid Koi Releases New Single LA Photo
Kid Koi Releases New Single 'LA'

Following his previous hit, “Ooh La La,” Kid Koi once again proves his versatility by delving into an introspective narrative, blending pop, hip-hop, R&B, folk, and indie rock in a composition that resonates with depth. “LA” was written by Sota Koike and produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Jean-Luc McMurtry at VLV Media & Records.

4
Vexillarys New Album Horror in Dub to Release in 2024 Photo
Vexillary's New Album 'Horror in Dub' to Release in 2024

After teasing the album with its three compelling singles, Vexillary finally unleashes his third full-length effort, Horror in Dub. The compelling electronic outing seamlessly blends techno, dark wave, and dub-tinted bass music, to present a deep dive into the realm of eerie horror while maintaining haunting beauty.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Tom Gabriel Warrior's Triumph of Death Release 'Messiah' VisualVideo: Tom Gabriel Warrior's Triumph of Death Release 'Messiah' Visual
Kid Koi Releases New Single 'LA'Kid Koi Releases New Single 'LA'
Video: Watch Eric McCormack on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVideo: Watch Eric McCormack on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Attack On Titan Adapts the Manga's 'Baby' Scene in FinaleAttack On Titan Adapts the Manga's 'Baby' Scene in Finale

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HADESTOWN