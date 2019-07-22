Dhani Harrison Unveils Liam Lynch Directed Video For MOTORWAYS (ERASE IT)

Dhani Harrison has revealed the Liam Lynch directed video for his latest single, "Motorways (Erase It)." This is the first new music by the Grammy award winning artist since the release of his critically acclaimed debut solo album, IN///PARALLEL.

The accompanying video for "Motorways (Erase It)" is directed by Liam Lynch (Queens of the Stone Age / Foo Fighters / Tenacious D) and is a veritable psychedelic delight following the adventures of a flying dog as it circumnavigates the globe, in pursuit of its Frisbee. Talking about the inspiration for the video, Harrison says: "Banksy said the Internet is a great place to look at Doggos, and I have to agree with him on that."

Watch the video here:

In between touring his debut album, which includes a current arena tour of North America with Jeff Lynne's ELO, Harrison has scored a multitude of films and shows including the Sundance Film Festival Award Winning documentary, Matangi/Maya/M.I.A., about the musician M.I.A., HBO's four-part docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed and Shepard Fairey's Obey Giantdocumentary.

Harrison's tour with Jeff Lynne's ELO continues at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids tomorrow through August 1st.

Tickets and full details are available now here!

JEFF LYNNE'S ELO 2019 TOUR DATES:

Tue July 23 -- Grand Rapids, MI -- Van Andel Arena

Thu July 25 -- St. Paul, MN -- Xcel Energy Center

Sat July 27 -- Chicago, IL -- United Center

Thu July 30 -- Columbus, OH -- Nationwide Arena

Thu Aug 1 -- Pittsburgh, PA -- PPG Paints Arena





