Dhani Harrison Releases New Single MOTORWAYS (ERASE IT)

Dhani Harrison's latest single, "Motorways (Erase It)," is the Grammy award winning artist's first new music since the release of his critically acclaimed debut solo album, IN///PARALLEL. In between touring his debut album, which includes a current arena tour of North America with Jeff Lynne's ELO, Harrison has scored a multitude of films and shows including Matangi/Maya/M.I.A., the Sundance Film Festival Award Winning documentary about the musician M.I.A.; HBO's four-part docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed; and Shepard Fairey's Obey Giant documentary.

Harrison's brand new high-tempo single gives clues to Harrison's new found freedom as a solo artist and a taste of what we can expect from his as-yet-titled sophomore solo album.

Talking about the inspiration behind "Motorways (Erase It)," Harrison says: "I've spent a lot of time stuck in traffic on the M4 motorway going into London recently, it always makes me think of the Banksy that used to say 'it's not a race'... it's definitely not a race now."

Harrison's tour with Jeff Lynne's ELO continues at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia tomorrow through August 1st.

Tickets and full details are available now here!



JEFF LYNNE'S ELO 2019 TOUR DATES

Sat July 13 -- Philadelphia, PA -- Wells Fargo Center

Tue July 16 -- Newark, NJ -- Prudential Center

Thu July 18 -- Toronto, ON -- Scotiabank Arena

Sat July 20 -- Detroit, MI -- Little Caesars Arena

Tue July 23 -- Grand Rapids, MI -- Van Andel Arena

Thu July 25 -- St. Paul, MN -- Xcel Energy Center

Sat July 27 -- Chicago, IL -- United Center

Tue July 30 -- Columbus, OH -- Nationwide Arena

Thu August 1 -- Pittsburgh, PA -- PPG Paints Arena

http://www.dhaniharrison.com





