Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter Announce Joint EP 'Rollers' & Release New Single

The two multi-talented artists will release Rollers on Friday, June 23rd via Allman’s Create Records.

By:
Rock ‘n’ roll recording artists and globe-trotting journeymen Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter have released a new single “Calling All You Riders” and revealed a collaborative EP, Rollers, will be released in June ahead of the duo’s See It All American Tour.

The song’s dark country and western vibes set the tone for their upcoming tour, which will find the longtime friends attempt to set the Official World Record for fastest time to play a concert in each of the 50 states, currently 50 in 50 days set in 2003.

The concept is simple, but the execution will be brutal as Allman and Frankenreiter seek to complete the challenge in 49 days. To commemorate the occasion, the two multi-talented artists will release Rollers on Friday, June 23rd via Allman’s Create Records.

The 6-song collection, produced by Luther Dickinson of the multiple Grammy-nominated North Mississippi All-Stars, also features the duo’s previously released single “See It All.” Rollers is now available to pre-order – PRESS HERE.

“This 6-song EP is a reflection of two friends collaborating on songs thinking about doing 50 shows in 50 states in 49 days,” shares Frankenreiter. “As the first single says, we are going to see it all and as the second single describes, we are calling all you riders. It’s the musical soundtrack to our world record attempt.”

“These songs aren’t rockers, they’re rollers…the perfect soundtrack for you to roll from town to town on a summertime road trip,” adds Allman. “These songs' moods are very special to us. They are part muscle/part mystical.”

The See It All American Tour kicks off on August 5th with two shows in one day, first in Maryland and then Pennsylvania. From there, the tour will officially take off bringing these road warriors to places they’ve never been, at a pace that’s never been done, testing their wills at every turn, before wrapping September 22nd in California at BeachLife Ranch, the second annual coastal country SoCal festival co-founded by Frankenreiter, with hopeful celebrations.

Along the way, Devon and Donavon, who will perform a collaborative set including music from their new Rollers EP with a four-piece backing band, will be joined nightly by rotating support acts: Matt Andersen, JD Simo, Matt Costa, Davy Knowles, Mishka, Jackson Stokes, and Goodnight Texas. Tickets are on sale now; visit here for more info and to purchase. See below for full list of tour dates.

For nearly four decades, Donavon Frankenreiter has been travelling the globe, first as a professional surfer and now as a musician. With over a dozen albums under his belt, Frankenreiter has worked it on the touring trail worldwide for three decades, entertaining audiences with his unique blend of laid-back grooves, philosophical lyrics, and soulful delivery. Donavon is a brand ambassador for Flying Embers as well as Sanuk Footwear and also co-owner of Humble Brands, Caddis Eyewear and several other companies.

Blues Music Award-winning singer, guitarist, songwriter, and producer Devon Allman (son of rock legend Gregg Allman) has appeared at the world’s biggest festivals and co-founded the supergroups Royal Southern Brotherhood and The Allman Betts Band, amassing a recording catalog of 11 albums. Allman also writes a column for Guitar Player Magazine, is endorsed by Gibson guitars, and serves on the board of directors for the National Blues Museum.  

Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter “See It All Tour” Dates

August 5 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage ^
August 5 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest ^
August 6 – Montauk, NY @ Surf Lodge
August 7 – Westerly, RI @ The United Theatre ^
August 8 – Plymouth, NH @ Flying Monkey ^
August 9 – Great Barrington, MA @ The Mahaiwe Theatre ^
August 10 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre ^
August 11 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground ^
August 12 – Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall ^
August 13 – Newton, NJ @ Newton Theater ^
August 14 – Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork ^
August 15 – Clarksburg, WV @ Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center ~
August 16 – Wytheville, VA @ The Millwald Theatre ~
August 17 – Walhalla, SC @ Walhalla Performing Arts Center ~
August 18 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre ~
August 19 – Tybee Island, GA @ Tybee Post ~
August 20 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall ~
August 21 – Biloxi, MS @ Ground Zero Blues Club ~
August 22 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City +
August 23 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre +
August 24 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater +
August 25 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage +
August 26 – Three Oaks, MI @ Acorn Theater +
August 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex +
August 28 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theater +
August 29 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room %
August 30 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District %
August 31 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Theatre %
September 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota %
September 2 – Bayfield, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua %
September 3 – St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theater #
September 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House #
September 5 – Fayetteville, AR @ Walton Arts Center #
September 6 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues #
September 7 – Cedar Park, TX @ Haute Spot #
September 8 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater #
September 9 – Wichita, KS @ Wave #
September 10 – Crested Butte, CO @ Center for the Arts =
September 11 – Jackson Hole, WY @ Center for the Arts $
September 12 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat $
September 13 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom $
September 14 – Anchorage, AK @ Williwaw
September 15 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin $
September 16 – Ketchum ID @ Sun Valley Museum of Art =
September 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth $
September 18 – Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery $
September 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom $
September 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas $
September 21 – Honolulu, HI @ The Blue Note
September 22 – Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Ranch
 
^ support Matt Andersen
~ support JD Simo
+ support Matt Costa
% support Davy Knowles
# support Mishka
= support Jackson Stokes
$ support Goodnight Texas

Photo Credit: Rodney Bursiel



