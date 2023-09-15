Detroit Rapper Realrichizzo Releases 'House Arrest'

Detroit-based rapper RealRichIzzo releases his newest single, “House Arrest”, out today via Priority Records.

“House Arrest” comes nearly a month after RealRichIzzo’s last release, “Signing Day”. The music video for “House Arrest” is directed by Public Goat, an Atlanta-based videographer.

The music video is filmed at a home studio where clips of RealRichIzzo and his crew can be seen vibing along to the song as it plays. Sticking true to his storytelling style, RealRichIzzo briefly touches on the topic of his own house arrest throughout the song as it relates to his past and his future.

With the release of “House Arrest” and “Signing Day”, RealRichIzzo is beginning to build out his career as the next hottest talent to come from Detroit, Michigan. As new music rolls out from RealRichIzzo, the undeniable talent from the rapper will be on full display for the world.