Desh's Newest Single 'Even On Your Best Day' Is An Ode To Online Trolls

Pop-infectious melodies, sultry emotion-evoking vocals and painfully relatable, rip-your-heart out lyrics all in one tiny package. Meet Desh.

She might be a fresh face when it comes to pop but Desh is no stranger to the music scene. From playing folk tunes at local coffee shops to fronting a handful of rock bands and performing live for thousands of people, Desh has finally found her niche in a genre she calls "Cry Pop". Desh plays guitar, piano and has recently started to dabble in producing her own music at her home in Anaheim, CA.

Desh's newest single is an ode to trolls and is instantly relatable to anyone who's ever experienced cyberbullying or dealt with hate online.

"So if you wanna shoot me daggers, well honestly I'm flattered. "Cause you look pretty haggard, haggard. Desh turns the tables on the negative comments people post while hiding behind their keyboards in "Even On Your Best Day", an upbeat sassy pop anthem dedicated to anyone who talks sh*t.

The chorus is extremely catchy and pairs perfectly with the electronic synths and feel-good vibe. "I see you sending hate my way, just another day, stuck on replay, replay". The relatable lyrics and infectious hook make this bop a MUST-HAVE on every pop playlist. Desh further brings the theme of "Even On Your Best Day" to life with an animated music video featuring quirky troublesome trolls and soulless A&R execs. Watch the video here.

Desh never stops writing. With a backlog of more than two hundred songs in a variety of styles from rock to folk to edm to country and new melodies and lyrics popping into her head everyday - Desh releases a brand new song every month. You can pre-save her next single "Little Sh*t" (about the girl coming after your man - you know the one...) which drops on December 8th and watch the video which includes a montage of Desh recording in the studio with the band and footage from several shows of Desh performing live.

