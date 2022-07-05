Desarae Dee Releases New EP 'SELF'

Canadian instrumentalist Desarae Dee has released her latest E.P. SELF. 6 years after the release of her last album, Dee returns with a brand new project where she shares more of her story and embraces her vulnerabilities. SELF is available on all streaming platforms on Thursday, June 30th.

Dee's new E.P. has 5 instrumental canvases that represent her current journey of healing as an instrumentalist and Black woman. SELF redefines Dee through self care, self love and self reflection. Through these instrumental canvases, Dee seeks to encourage others to take the time to heal, find healthy ways to address and navigate their personal struggles, and, most importantly, learn to be okay with and everything that makes them who they are - the good and the not so good.

"You are the only person that can make yourself a priority, and it's so important to do so," says Dee.

On June 15th, Desarae released her SELF: Documentary Visual via YouTube where she goes more into detail about her EP and what her healing journey has been like thus far.

SELF was composed and produced by Desarae Dee and Caleb Gathright, mixed and mastered by Adam Pondang, and features vocals and lyrics by Macklyn Dion.

Desarae Dee entered into this world as a natural-born leader and visionary. Being born organically gifted in music, Desarae's affinity with music is divine. She was classically trained on the piano from the age of six and grew up playing gospel and Caribbean-based music in church.

Her musical instincts are unequaled and propelled her to unthinkable heights. Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Desarae is a powerhouse pianist/keyboardist, multi-instrumentalist and producer who made her official artist debut in 2014 and has been making significant waves in the Toronto music scene ever since. Desarae Dee's music has its own lane of creativity, meaning, passion, and vibe.

Being labelled as "Toronto's Queen of Vibes," and universally recognized as an upper-echelon Fusion Pianist, her instrumental music combines a unique mixture of faith, soul, vulnerability, divine balance, and Desarae's matchless euphoria. Her music enables people to visualize her message without hearing lyrics. Desarae Dee's music comes with its own vibe of nirvana infused with Toronto's soul.

Desarae's music has been played on mainstream radio stations nationwide and internationally, including DA BLAZE 88.7 XM on iHeartRadio, Toronto's G98.7FM (now called Flow 98.7) and The Block by CBC Radio.

She has also been featured in Google-ranked media publications, as well as several music blogs including Sidedoor Magazine, Shifter Magazine, ByBlacks, Exclaim!, Toronto Guardian, BUZZMUSICLA, Remixd Magazine, MUSICHYPEBEAST, Gritty Vibes Magazine and others.

She was also on the cover of Look Magazine and was featured in Wandering Autumn Magazine for their BIPOC Spotlight in 2021, as well as HEY Magazine, Incoming&Outgoing Magazine and Groov Magazine. She is currently the Global Ambassador of MUSICHYPEBEAST, and the Digital Operations Director for RADIOPUSHERS, based in Miami, Florida. Desarae is currently in the running for CBC Searchlight 2022, having recently made the Top 100 in Canada.

Desarae has an extensive catalogue, having released 21 singles, 1 album and 2 EPs so far in her career.

Desarae is always in constant evolution mode: always growing, learning and improving as an artist, musician and producer, and this continues to reign true throughout her musical journey. As someone who never saw herself represented in the Canadian Music Industry, Desarae has blazed the trail in the name of instrumental music, while continuing to break barriers and forge a path for current and future Black Women Musicians in Canada.

Listen to the new EP here: