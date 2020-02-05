Des Rocs Embarks on North American Tour With The Glorious Sons

Des Rocs has been hard at work mastering his craft, consistently delivering seductive anthemic singles and an exhilarating live show to match. We've seen bands come and go, fighting for their 15 minutes of fame and remaking what's been done before. But Des Rocs is on his own wave. Determined to bring innovation back to rock as we know it, Des Rocs' authenticity and resourcefulness is undeniable. "No one's taking risks and pushing what a rock n roll record can be. I think a lot of people want to play it safe and make copy cat radio singles... they wanna get in line and play the game but I wanna tear it all down." he asserts. Enamored by all things New York City - the hustle, underground music, vintage leather jackets, and the bright city lights that can't help but inspire - the native pulls from his real life experiences as well as "the idea of dreaming big" to cultivate a familiar, gritty yet infectious sound with a modern twist.

And just like New York City, Des Rocs never sleeps. With 75 million streams to date, his smash single "Used to the Darkness" has officially hit radio across the US and is quickly climbing the charts. It's no surprise that in just two years his monthly listeners have skyrocketed to over 1 million across streaming services. He's also landed on several Spotify playlists including 'Dirty Rock,' 'Walk Like A Badass,' and the cover of both 'Rock This' and 'New Noise' twice leading him to the top of the US Viral Charts. Amazon Music featured him on the cover of their 'Introducing: Rock' playlist 4 times while Apple Music added his tracks to their 'Breaking Rock' and 'The New Rock' playlists. His hit "let me live / let me die" off his debut EP Let The Vultures has racked up over 30 million streams and was used as the theme song of WWE's Survivor Series. The single also appeared on Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the video game Borderlands 3. Additionally, Des Rocs has secured over 20 sync licenses in 2019 alone including MTV, Deadliest Catch, NFL, CW's Legacies, Showtime's Shameless, and more.

Having shared the stage with grandson, K.Flay, Muse, The Struts, and the legendary Rolling Stones, Des Rocs is no stranger to life on the road. Des Rocs is currently on tour with The Glorious Sons, gearing up to support The Hu, and is set for Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta, GA as well as Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, OH.

Just last year, he also performed with Bring Me The Horizon prior to hitting the festival circuit including Lollapalooza, KABOO, and Voodoo Music + Arts Experience. Bandsintown raved: "...electric guitar riffs and bursting with charismatic energy... the double threat's live show is energetic, gutsy, and a reminder that rock'n'roll is still very much alive and well."

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Jan 16 - XL Live - Harrisburg, PA

Jan 17 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

Jan 18 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

Jan 19 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

Jan 21 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

Jan 22 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

Jan 24 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

Jan 25 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC

Jan 28 - Cannery Ballroom - Nashville, TN

Jan 29 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

Jan 31 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra, FL

Feb 1 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

Feb 4 - The Ballroom at Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

Feb 5 - Mohawk - Austin, TX

Feb 6 - Canton Hall - Dallas TX

Feb 8 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

Feb 10 - Music Box - San Diego, CA

Feb 11 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Feb 15 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Feb 16 - Whitney Peak Hotel - Reno, NV

Feb 18 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

Feb 19 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

Feb 21 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 22 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

Feb 23 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

Feb 25 - Metro - Chicago, IL

Feb 28 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

Feb 29 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

May 5 - The Joy Theatre - New Orleans, LA

May 6 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

May 10 - Iron City - Birmingham, AL

May 14 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MS

May 15 - The Norva - Norfolk, VA





Related Articles View More Music Stories