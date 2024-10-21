Denise Marsa Releases 'Don't Count Yourself Out Yet (Until Dawn Remix)' From PIVOTAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Denise Marsa, the internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter, and producer, continues to make waves in the music world with her unrelenting creativity and resilience. Her remix singles "Kiss Me in the Rain (Until Dawn Remix)" and "Rainbow (Until Dawn Remix)" have recently peaked at #6 and #9 on the UK Music Week Commercial Pop Club Charts, earning her widespread recognition and five Grammy submissions. Her third remix from PIVOTAL "Don't Count Yourself Out Yet (Until Dawn Remix)" is currently being promoted by her collaborators UK's Until Dawn (Euro-Solution) and has been submitted in the Best Remixed Recording category. In its first few weeks on the scene, the track has already gathered great traction from her club-going fans. These accomplishments are yet another testament to Marsa's staying power and ability to connect with global audiences across generations.

Following the success of her latest single and music video, "Dry Spell," which highlighted her powerful storytelling and soulful vocals, Marsa is now preparing for the release of her upcoming single, "The Pendulum." Set to drop this Friday, "The Pendulum" is a holiday-themed track that promises to capture listeners with its poignant lyrics, and timeless appeal.

Marsa's album PIVOTAL, released June 14 has garnered high praise from international press, DJs, and industry insiders, who have noted the energy and emotion she brings to her songwriting. Her remixes have gained popularity and are bringing new listeners to her table. "Denise Marsa's remixes are electrifying-she seamlessly blends soulful vocals with captivating beats that keep the crowd moving," reflecting the growing excitement around her latest releases.

Last month, Marsa released the visually stunning music video for "Dry Spell," which features a mix of nostalgic and modern visuals, set against the backdrop of vintage New York City crane footage. The video, with its deep purple tones and cinematic flair, perfectly complements the song's themes of love, desire, and self-reinvention, drawing viewers into a reflective and intimate experience. With its hypnotic rhythms and sultry guitar riffs, "Dry Spell" stands as a powerful reminder of Marsa's ability to combine personal storytelling with broader emotional themes.

As anticipation builds for "The Pendulum," Marsa continues to push creative boundaries, proving that her unique sound and relentless passion for her craft keep her at the forefront of the music scene. With a career defined by perseverance and reinvention, Marsa remains a musical force to be reckoned with.

Visit denisemarsamusic.com for music links, reviews, interviews, and features.

Comments