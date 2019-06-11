Demon Hunter Announce Summer 2019 Tour Dates

DEMON HUNTER will perform more than 20 songs each night at a series of special shows this summer.



AN EVENING WITH DEMON HUNTER is an epic mixture of fan favorite anthems and deep cuts that have never been performed live. Both electric and acoustic presentations will feature songs that span the band's 10 studio albums, including their most recent, WAR and PEACE, which were released simultaneously earlier this year.



"We're building a show that's unlike anything we've done before," vocalist/co-founder Ryan Clark explained. "We'll have video installations, created specifically for this tour, during set changes. We are planning the biggest lighting/staging production we've ever done, surpassing even the Stronger Than Hell tour we did back in the day."



As a headlining act, Demon Hunter helped introduce audiences to bands like August Burns Red. They've done several headlining tours and toured as direct support to In Flames. In recent years, they appeared at Chicago Open Air (with Ozzy Osbourne, KISS), Heavy Montreal (Marilyn Manson, Gojira), and headlined Uprise Fest and Rock the Desert.



AN EVENING WITH DEMON HUNTER will arrive in 10 cities across North America, with VIP ticket packages available through SoundRink. The tour concludes with a more traditional festival-length set at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, alongside genre titans Guns N' Roses, Slipknot, Disturbed, and Breaking Benjamin.



Demon Hunter's ninth and tenth studio albums arrived just two years after Outlive, which debuted at #1 Independent, #2 Rock Music, #2 Hard Music, #8 Current Albums, and #25 on the Billboard 200 charts. "On My Side," from WAR, is still all over the radio. The music video for "More Than Bones," from PEACE, is available now on YouTube.



Like Outlive (2017) and Extremist (2014), WAR and PEACE were produced by the band's own Jeremiah Scott and mixed by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Queensrÿche, Hatebreed). Singer Ryan Clark, a Grammy nominated designer who has worked on album projects for Alice In Chains and Foo Fighters, once again spearheaded the look and feel.



"No opening bands, just an entire night of DH mania," Clark added. "Whether you've seen Demon Hunter in the past or not, you won't want to miss this."



General tickets go on sale on Friday, June 14 at 10am local time.



DEMON HUNTER TOUR DATES:

8/7 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

8/8 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

8/9 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

8/10 - Pomona, CA - Glass House

8/11 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

9/24 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

9/25 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

9/26 - Dallas, TX - Trees

9/27 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

9/28 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

9/29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

*Festival





Related Articles View More Music Stories