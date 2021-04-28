Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Releases New Single 'Cold As Weiss'

Today, the Seattle-based soul-jazz groove-machine Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio released their new single "Cold As Weiss" via Colemine Records. The release follows the band's 2021 sophomore studio album I Told You So, which debuted atop multiple Billboard Charts: #1 on the Contemporary Jazz Album chart, #3 on the Jazz Album chart, #4 on the Tastemaker Album chart, and #12 on the Heatseeker Album chart.

"Cold As Weiss" is the band's first release featuring new drummer Dan Weiss, also of the powerhouse soul and funk collective The Sextones. A natural fit for the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio's groove-oriented rhythms, Dan's smoldering drumming locks in the trio's explosive chemistry.

"'Cold As Weiss' was a spur of moment instantaneous groove that Dan Weiss kicked off when DLO3 was in the middle of a break between livestreams," says Delvon Lamarr. "Take a listen and wild guess to the drum break, you'll dig the inspiration behind it. And no better way to initiate your new full time drummer than to release a new single 'Cold As Weiss' on his birthday!"

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio conjures the smoky 1960s jazz stylings of Jimmy Smith and Baby Face Willette, and the snappy soul strut of Booker T. & The M.G.'s, The Meters, Dr. Lonnie Smith, and Charles Earland. Within the trio's distinct jazz stew, are also dashes of Motown, Stax Records, blues, and cosmic Jimi Hendrix-style guitar. It's an aesthetic that only these three could muster, as these are the sounds and vibes imprinted in the trio's DNA.

I Told You So (released 1/29/2021) was praised by Under the Radar, All Music, American Songwriter, Popmatters, KEXP, Live For Live Music, Jazziz, Respect Magazine, Jambase, Guitar World, and Glide Magazine, who said "the unrelenting, intoxicating grooves of The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio are everything one would want from an organ trio - a pinch of late '60s, some elements of more modern funk, and a riveting, magnetic swagger that won't let go."

Bandleader Delvon Lamarr is a self-taught virtuosic musician with perfect pitch who taught himself jazz and has effortlessly been able to play a multitude of instruments. On guitar is the dynamo Jimmy James who eases through Steve Cropper-style chanking guitar, volcanic acid-rock freak-out lead playing, and slinky Grant Green-style jazz. I Told You So (recorded before Dan Weiss joined the lineup) featured guest drummer Grant Schroff.

Photo Credit: Francis A. Willey