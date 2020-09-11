Delta Spirit Release New Album 'What Is There' Out Today

Delta Spirit have returned with their first album in six years, What Is There.

Delta Spirit have returned with their first album in six years, What Is There. The 10-song set was produced by the band and mixed by Tchad Blake (U2, Black Keys), and premiered in full with SPIN yesterday.



Their New West Records debut follows their acclaimed 2014 studio album Into The Wide, of which Uncut said Delta Spirit "... progressively unleash waves of measured ferocity... toward payoffs that are staggering in their intensity." What Is There was recorded at Sonic Ranch outside of El Paso, TX and is dedicated to the memory of their friend and musical inspiration, Richard Swift.



Frontman Matthew Logan Vasquez says, "We're so proud of this album. It's been 5 years in the making. Of course, it's bittersweet to not get to share this moment with our fans, but we'll get back to that as soon as it's safe. In the meantime, we hope ya'll enjoy it."



Delta Spirit not only return, but move forward together on What Is There. They wrote and recorded from a new place informed by maturity gained by their journey, break, and reunion. They locked into the process together and eventually found the sweet spot where they were all on the same page.



Vasquez says, "I'm really proud of our body of work, but especially proud of where everybody has gotten to now. I have a lot of hope for us. I'm grateful for everyone in this band. There's a lot of raw honesty in the music. It's a record for right now, instead of pandering to the past. It's the next step." As much as What Is There reflects their journey thus far, it also ushers them into new territory as both musicians and, most importantly, friends.



What Is There is available across digital platforms, on compact disc, and standard black vinyl. A limited to 500 Clear with Black Marble Vinyl Edition is available at Independent Retailers, a limited to 350 Coke Bottle Clear & White, Hand-Poured Color Vinyl Edition is available exclusively through the Magnolia Record Club, while an exclusive Opaque Yellow & Black Marble Vinyl edition is available via NEW WEST RECORDS.

