Deify 'She's Gonna Use Me' Video Premieres at PureGrainAudio

Deify are very pleased to announce that their new video for album standout "She's Gonna Use Me" from their new LP X has premiered at PureGrainAudio.

On their new LP X, Pacific Northwest band of brothers Deify distill a decade worth of collaborative creativity into cohesive collection of unapologetic Rock n' Roll. Equally suited to sweaty clubs and dusty backroads, X reflects the dual nature of the land from which it was born. Together, brothers Duncan and Jared Byargeon have crafted raucous tribute to the land of big amps and mighty pines, where feedback and big-ass drum fills are honed to a razor edge by a deftly-applied touch of country twang. Sometimes an amp stack just needs eight speakers to get the job done.



Lyrically, X covers broad ground; from the deeply personal yet universally familiar struggles of the heart to broad-stroke meditations on the ever-evolving socio-political status of our country and the world at large. "The overarching theme, really, is one of reflection" explains vocalist / guitarist Duncan Byargeon. "This record is a portrait of the last decade my brother and I have shared, a reflection of our best works and all the emotional moments on the journey. We create this music to explain ourselves and relate to one another."



A melodic snapshot of a decade's worth of songwriting evolution, X is a record forged in the cauldron of big "R" rock, dusted with mountain dirt and blasted raw by a stiff salt breeze.

Watch the new video here:





