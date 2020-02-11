Deftones Announce Summer U.S. Headline Tour

Multiplatinum, Grammy® Award-winning alternative rock band Deftones have announced that they will hit the road for a headlining tour this summer with special guests Gojira and Poppy. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on July 27th in Portland and travels across North America before wrapping up in Denver on September 5th at the Pepsi Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 14th at 1:00pm local time. Purchase your tickets here.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of the Deftones Summer Tour 2020. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 11th at 12pm EST/9am PST until Thursday, February 13th at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment®. For more information, click here.

"We're super excited to have Gojira spending the summer with us, and Poppy will be a really fun addition as well. We're looking forward to seeing everyone this summer. It's been a minute." says frontman Chino Moreno.

Please see below for all upcoming tour dates.

Deftones have released eight studio albums to date and have sold over 10 million albums worldwide. The band consists of vocalist/guitarist Chino Moreno, guitarist Stephen Carpenter, keyboardist/samplist Frank Delgado, drummer Abe Cunningham, and bassist Sergio Vega.

Deftones Upcoming Tour Dates:

July 27 Portland, OR Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

July 28 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

July 30 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Aug. 1 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Aug. 2 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

Aug. 4 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Aug. 5 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 7 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Aug. 8 Milwaukee, WI The Eagles Ballroom

Aug. 9 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

Aug. 11 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 12 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

Aug. 14 Boston, MA Agganis Arena

Aug. 15 Laval, QC Place Bell

Aug. 17 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach

Aug. 19 New York, NYT The Rooftop at Pier 17

Aug. 20 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 22 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Aug. 23 Washington, DC The Anthem

Aug. 24 Bridgeport, CT Harbor Yard Amphitheater

Aug. 26 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

Aug. 27 Indianapolis, IN The Amphitheatre at White River State Park

Aug. 29 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug. 30 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sept. 1 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Sept. 2 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

Sept. 3 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 5 Denver, CO Pepsi Center





