Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Defiant Presents Drops New EP 'President Obandman'

Defiant Presents Drops New EP 'President Obandman'

The EP is now available on streaming platforms.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Defiant Presents, a collective that includes some of the leading figures in New York- and Tri-State-based drill and club music (Bandmanrill, Sha EK, MC Vertt, and Kenzo B) release their debut EP, President OBandman.

The three-song package, which includes guest appearances by fellow burgeoning stars D4M Sloan and 24Lefteye, showcases the unbridled energy and creative dexterity that has led this quartet to the forefront of rap's most unmissable new scenes.

President OBandman opens with a warning shot to imitators. "(Work) No Hips Just Bounce" includes a lament about the wave-riders adopting Jersey club just as Bandman and MC Vertt have made it hot; when the record culminates in the D4M Sloan-featuring "Dam son," a seemingly simple instrumental has been warped into a pattern that invites the sort of footwork necessary to tapdance dry through a rainstorm.

All the artists with a hand in President OBandman have scored widespread acclaim for their music over the past year. Bandman's Warner debut, last fall's Club Godfather-which comes complete with numerous production contributions by MC Vertt-brought Jersey club rap to a mass audience, while Sha EK has kept the streets fed with a steady stream of singles like the overwhelmingly maximalist "It's About Time." Meanwhile, Kenzo B announced herself, with the Dick Dale-sampling "Bump It," as the first lady of drill.

Together the collective is as responsible as any group of young artists for pushing the limits of modern hip-hop and doing so with inimitable style.

Listen to the new EP here:

Credit - Amanda Belowski


JESUS PIECE Release New Album ...So Unknown Photo
JESUS PIECE Release New Album '...So Unknown'
Jesus Piece is composed of vocalist Aaron Heard, guitarists David Updike and John Distefano and drummer Luis Aponte. Formed in Philadelphia in 2015, the band released a trio of EPs (the S/T EP, 3 Song Tape and the Malice at the Palace split) before delivering their massive 2018 debut LP for Southern Lord Records, Only Self.
Aidan Bissett Drops New Single Out of My League Photo
Aidan Bissett Drops New Single 'Out of My League'
Aidan Bissett returns with the indelible single “Out Of My League,” his first new music of 2023. With self-effacing humor, he spins an adrenalized, highly relatable tale of unrequited love. Bissett wrote the song with Captain Cuts’ Ryan Rabin and Benjamin Berger, who also produced, and David Charles Fisher. Watch the new music video now!
David Crosby Featured on New Single From Stephen Stills Live At Berkeley 1971 Photo
David Crosby Featured on New Single From 'Stephen Stills Live At Berkeley 1971'
The collection, which opens with Stills’ biggest hit, “Love the One You’re With,” and features a set list of instantly recognizable songs, including the medley of “49 Bye Byes” and “For What It’s Worth,” unexpectedly played on piano. David Crosby appears on “You Don’t Have To Cry” and “The Lee Shore.”
girlfriends Share New Single with Announce of EP Photo
girlfriends Share New Single with Announce of EP
girlfriends (Travis Mills & Nick Gross) will release their Over My Dead Body EP will be coming out via Big Noise. Produced by Andrew Goldstein (Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, blackbear), the EP is a collection of tracks that encompass a passion for life, paired with their signature pop punk charm. 

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Watch Hal Prince Talk THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 1988 CBS SUNDAY MORNING SegmentVideo: Watch Hal Prince Talk THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 1988 CBS SUNDAY MORNING Segment
April 13, 2023

CBS Sunday Morning has shared an interview segment 1988 featuring Hal Prince discussing the opening of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. The segment, which features footage of the original Broadway cast in rehearsals and performing, spotlights how Prince brought the musical to Broadway. Watch the video now!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA TomorrowNEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Tomorrow
April 13, 2023

The company of New York, New York will perform on Good Morning America tomorrow, April 14. NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's 'The Girl From Plainville') as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s 'Dear Edward'), Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, and more.
Eels Confirm Vinyl Reissue of 'Blinking Lights and Other Revelations' AlbumEels Confirm Vinyl Reissue of 'Blinking Lights and Other Revelations' Album
April 13, 2023

EELS confirm the limited-edition remastered vinyl reissue of their acclaimed 2005 album, Blinking Lights and Other Revelations. First released in April 2005, Blinking Lights endures as one of the band’s most personal records since 1998’s Electro-Shock Blues, with songs about faith, responsibility, growing up, dignity, hope and renewal.
Peacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR StoryPeacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR Story
April 13, 2023

COCAINE BEAR: THE TRUE STORY dives deep into the bizarre actual events behind the hit Hollywood movie Cocaine Bear. The documentary tells the story of Kentucky blueblood Drew Thornton and the infamous drug run that will forever link him to a Georgia bear on cocaine. Watch the video trailer for the one-hour documentary now!
D4VD Unveils New Single 'Sleep Well'D4VD Unveils New Single 'Sleep Well'
April 13, 2023

18-year-old genre-defying artist d4vd releases his latest single “Sleep Well.' The track is a highlight off his highly anticipated, upcoming debut EP Petals to Thorns. Directed by Chris Villa, the accompanying music video follows suit with a touching montage of d4vd and his love interest immersed in celestial, candle-lit backdrops.
share