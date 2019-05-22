Deana Martin To Make Multiple Appearances in Greater Washington D.C. to Honor Veterans for Memorial Day Weekend

From the moment she walks on stage, Deana Martin takes her audience on a musical journey with her non-stop dynamic energy, honoring her legendary father Dean Martin and other great performers who shaped American music and popular culture for over four decades. For this Memorial Day week, Martin has been tapped to perform and participate in multiple events honoring our veterans in the greater Washington, D.C. area.



On Thursday, May 23rd, Deana will make a personal appearance at the 31st Annual National Education & Leadership Awards Gala at Gaylord National Harbor in National Harbor, Maryland. Originally called "Figli d'Italia," the Order Sons of Italy in America® was established in the Little Italy neighborhood of New York City on June 22, 1905, by Vincenzo Sellaro, M.D., and five other Italian immigrants who came to the United States during the great Italian migration (1880-1923). Their aim was to create a support system for all Italian immigrants that would assist them with becoming U.S. citizens, provide health/death benefits and educational opportunities and offer assistance with assimilation in America. For more information, visit nelagala.org or osia.org.



Friday, May 24th Deana will visit Voice Of America's 'Border Crossings' program to perform and talk about her family legacy and rich entertainment history. The program is taped to air at a later date with further details forthcoming.



On Sunday, May 26th Deana will make a personal appearance at the National Memorial Day Concert. The concert is a free annual concert performed on the west lawn of the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., in celebration of Memorial Day since 1989. It is held on the last Sunday in May. Tune in LIVE on PBS at 8pm ET. For more information and local listings, visit PBS.org.



For Memorial Day, Monday, May 27th, Deana will make multiple personal appearances and performances, including the National World War II Memorial (9am ET), Arlington National Cemetery - Arlington's Memorial Amphitheater (11am ET), The Parade of Heroes (WW1 Memorial, Washington, D.C. at 1pm ET), and the Korean War Veteran's Memorial on the Mall in Washington, D.C. (5pm ET).



Memorial Day Observance at the World War II Memorial (Personal Appearance & Performance)

The Friends of the National World War II Memorial will pay tribute to the more than 400,000 Americans who lost their lives during WWII during a special Memorial Day Observance at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. The ceremony will also mark the 15th anniversary of the dedication of the World War II Memorial. As part of the commemoration, a dozen World War II veterans will lay wreaths at the Freedom Wall in remembrance of their fallen brothers and sisters.



Where: National World War II Memorial, Washington, D.C.

When: Monday, May 27 9am

More information and reservations: wwiimemorialfriends.networkforgood.com





151st National Memorial Day Observance (Personal Appearance)

Department of Defense Recognition and Commemoration of the Fallen Men and Women of the U.S. Armed Forces

The U.S. Army Military District of Washington will conduct a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, to be followed by an observance program hosted by the Department of Defense in Arlington's Memorial Amphitheater. A prelude by the United States Coast Guard Band will begin in the amphitheater at 10:30 a.m.



Where: Arlington National Cemetery - Arlington's Memorial Amphitheater, Arlington, Va.

When: Monday, May 27 11am

More Information: www.arlingtoncemetery.mil





The Parade Of Heroes (Personal Appearance)

A Monumental Salute To The Veterans

Commemorating the 100th Anniversary of WWI -- 1919-2019

On Veterans Day Weekend in 2019 The Parade of Heroes - A Monumental Salute to the Veterans will honor those who served during four pivotal periods in our Nation's History. This historic commemoration will pay tribute to all the brave men and women who answered the call of duty during each of the wars for which these memorials are named.



Deana will be riding a 1962 baby blue Corvette convertible with the President of the Korean Veteran Association



Where: WWI Memorial, Washington D.C.

When: Monday, May 27 1pm

More Information: www.nationalparadeofheroes.com





Memorial Day at the Korean War Veterans Memorial (Personal Appearance, Performance & Presentation of Wreath)

The Korean War Veterans Memorial is located near the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. It was dedicated on July 27, 1995. The Memorial was designed and financed by private contributions and erected under the auspices of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Advisory Board composed of Korean War veterans appointed by President Reagan. The memorial commemorates the sacrifices of the 5.8 million Americans who served in the U.S. armed services during the three-year period of the Korean War. The War was one of the most hard fought in our history. During its relatively short duration from June 25, 1950 to July 27, 1953, 36,574 Americans died in hostile actions in the Korean War theater.



Where: The Korean War Veterans Memorial located on the Mall, Washington, D.C.

When: Monday, May 27 - 5:00pm

More information: www.koreanwarvetsmemorial.org



In addition to the Memorial Day activities, Martin will also perform at The Carlyle Club in Alexandria, Virginia Saturday, May 25th at 8pm.



Deana Sings Dino is a totally engaging, classy and contemporary presentation of the most beloved songs of all time, capturing the swinging sophistication associated with her dad and the Rat Pack.



In this electrifying musical revue, Deana Martin sings hot new arrangements of enduring hits like, "That's Amore," "Volare," "That's Life," "Everybody Loves Somebody," "Memories Are Made Of This" - songs treasured worldwide by her fans and those of her father, 'Uncle Frank' Sinatra and 'Uncle Sammy' Davis Jr.



In the words of noted jazz reviewer Don Heckman: "Added to that, Deana performs more far-ranging titles, including "I Love Being Here With You," "The Lady Is A Tramp," "Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You" and "Miss Otis Regrets." That's a group of songs that would challenge the skills of most artists in the contemporary pop music world. Deana handles it with an illuminating blend of musicality and interpretive skill."



One of the many highlights of Deana Sings Dino is the electronic duet of "True Love," with Dean Martin performing via video. Critics and audiences agree, this is a moving and emotional experience that always brings a standing ovation.



Deana Sings Dino has all the essentials of classic concert entertainment: the world's best music, personal and often hilarious recollections from Deana's life and career, interaction with her audience, plus her innate musicianship. Deana Martin is undeniably authentic - a living connection to the greatest era in entertainment!



Axs.com reviewer Allen Foster states: "It's no wonder she is hailed as an important voice in the annals of popular music. As an all-around entertainer, Deana Martin is without equal."



Treat yourself and those you love to an evening of a lifetime. See and enjoy Deana Sings Dino.





Deana Martin has become an instantly recognizable voice and figure in the pantheon of The Great American Songbook in her own right. Her 2006 debut CD release, 'Memories Are Made of This,' stayed in the top ten for 40 consecutive weeks. Her follow-up CD, 2009's, 'Volare,' debuted in the top ten of the Billboard charts, followed by 2011's seasonal evergreen, 'White Christmas,' 2013's critically acclaimed 'Destination Moon' and her latest, 2016's 'Swing Street,' garnered airplay on top jazz, standards and country radio stations, emphasizing her prominent status as a hit recording artist.



As a celebrated author, Deana found herself on the New York Times' coveted Best Seller list with her 2004 memoir, 'Memories Are Made of This: Dean Martin Through His Daughter's Eyes.' In it, she shares never-before-told stories about her father and his 'Pallies'. The e-book version returned Ms. Martin to the best-selling book charts in 2015 on Wall Street Journal's roster of best-selling e-books.



For more information on Deana Martin, her career and upcoming concert appearances, please visit her website at deanamartin.com.





