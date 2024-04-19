Staind Releases New Song 'Better Days' Featuring Dorothy

Staind will embark on a tailgate tour with special guests on April 22.

By: Apr. 19, 2024
Staind Releases New Song 'Better Days' Featuring Dorothy
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Multi-platinum rock band, Staind has released a new song, “Better Days” featuring Dorothy, from their latest album, Confessions of the Fallen. 

“Better Days,” an emotionally charged power ballad that is classic Staind, marks the first time the band has a featured artist on a song. Singer and namesake of LA rock band, Dorothy brings her powerhouse vocals alongside Aaron Lewis, taking the sentiment of the song to the next level.

“This was a departure for me,” says Aaron Lewis. “It’s really the first time Staind explored a feature with a female guest vocalist. Once we started tracking I could tell the synergy was there. We didn’t have to pick harmonies, we didn’t have to analyze parts, they just happened. I’m stoked to have Dorothy on this single with me. Her talent and voice are incredible.”

 “I had a great time tracking “Better Days,” adds Dorothy. “It’s a beautiful song and I hope fans connect with it. I’m so grateful to Aaron for the opportunity.”

“Better Days” is the third rock song released from Confessions of the Fallen. The first two singles “Lowest and Me” and “Here and Now” reached #1 on Active Rock chart.

See Staind live on the Tailgate Tour with special guests Seether, Saint Asonia and Tim Montana, beginning April 22 in Brandon, MS.

Staind’s co-headline tour with Breaking Benjamin and special guests Daughtry and Lakeview, kicks off September 10 in Burgettstown, PA.

STAIND 2024 TOUR DATES: 

*TAILGATE TOUR w/ Seether, Saint Asonia & Tim Montana

April 18                 St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre 

April 19                 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 20                 Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fair Grounds

April 22                 Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheatre *

April 23                 Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater *

April 25                 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center / WDHA’s Rock the Rock Fest

April 26                 Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena / 98 Rock Spring Thing

April 27                 Worcester, MA @ DCU Center / The Big Gig III

April 30                 Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena *

May 1                   Reading, PA @ Santander Arena *

May 3                   Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum / HOG FEST

May 4                   St Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Center / 93X Twin City Takeover

May 5                   Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena *

May 7                   Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall *

May 9                   Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena *

May 11                  N. Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum *

May 12                  Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *

May 14                  Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Ampitheater *

May 15                  Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Ampitheatre *

May 18                  Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 

STAIND & BREAKING BENJAMIN CO-HEADLINE TOUR w/ special guests Daughtry and Lakeview 

Sep 10                   Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sep 11                   Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep 13                   Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sep 14                   Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union Ampitheatre

Sep 18                   Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

Sep 19                   Wantagh, NY @Northwest Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sep 21                   Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union

Sep 22                   Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion              

Sep 26                   West Palm Beach, FL @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre 

Sep 28                   Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct  1                     St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 

Oct  3                     Denver, CO @ The JunkYard

Oct  5                     West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre 

Oct  6                     Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Amphitheatre 

Oct  8                     Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Oct  9                     Portland, OR @ Moda Center 

Oct 13                   Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center 

Oct 15                   Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Oct 18                   Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Ampitheatre

Oct 19                   Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

Oct 22                   Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion 

Oct 24                   The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct 25                   Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater 

About Staind

STAIND is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band was formed in 1995 in their hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the course of their career, the band has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide.  Break The Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified 5x platinum, featured the smash single, “It’s Been Awhile,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at Number 1. In 2019 after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for some unforgettable festival performances, and a hometown reunion show that was recorded for the live album, Live: It’s Been Awhile. STAIND’s latest album, Confessions of the Fallen released in 2023, produced two number 1 singles at Active Rock.

Photo Credit: Steve Thrasher


Videos