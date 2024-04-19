Staind Releases New Song 'Better Days' Featuring Dorothy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum rock band, Staind has released a new song, “Better Days” featuring Dorothy, from their latest album, Confessions of the Fallen.

“Better Days,” an emotionally charged power ballad that is classic Staind, marks the first time the band has a featured artist on a song. Singer and namesake of LA rock band, Dorothy brings her powerhouse vocals alongside Aaron Lewis, taking the sentiment of the song to the next level.

“This was a departure for me,” says Aaron Lewis. “It’s really the first time Staind explored a feature with a female guest vocalist. Once we started tracking I could tell the synergy was there. We didn’t have to pick harmonies, we didn’t have to analyze parts, they just happened. I’m stoked to have Dorothy on this single with me. Her talent and voice are incredible.”

“I had a great time tracking “Better Days,” adds Dorothy. “It’s a beautiful song and I hope fans connect with it. I’m so grateful to Aaron for the opportunity.”

“Better Days” is the third rock song released from Confessions of the Fallen. The first two singles “Lowest and Me” and “Here and Now” reached #1 on Active Rock chart.

See Staind live on the Tailgate Tour with special guests Seether, Saint Asonia and Tim Montana, beginning April 22 in Brandon, MS.

Staind’s co-headline tour with Breaking Benjamin and special guests Daughtry and Lakeview, kicks off September 10 in Burgettstown, PA.

STAIND 2024 TOUR DATES:

*TAILGATE TOUR w/ Seether, Saint Asonia & Tim Montana

April 18 St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre

April 19 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 20 Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fair Grounds

April 22 Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheatre *

April 23 Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater *

April 25 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center / WDHA’s Rock the Rock Fest

April 26 Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena / 98 Rock Spring Thing

April 27 Worcester, MA @ DCU Center / The Big Gig III

April 30 Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena *

May 1 Reading, PA @ Santander Arena *

May 3 Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum / HOG FEST

May 4 St Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Center / 93X Twin City Takeover

May 5 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena *

May 7 Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall *

May 9 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena *

May 11 N. Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum *

May 12 Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *

May 14 Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Ampitheater *

May 15 Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Ampitheatre *

May 18 Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

STAIND & BREAKING BENJAMIN CO-HEADLINE TOUR w/ special guests Daughtry and Lakeview

Sep 10 Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sep 11 Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep 13 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sep 14 Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union Ampitheatre

Sep 18 Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

Sep 19 Wantagh, NY @Northwest Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sep 21 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union

Sep 22 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sep 26 West Palm Beach, FL @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sep 28 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct 1 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Oct 3 Denver, CO @ The JunkYard

Oct 5 West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 6 Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Amphitheatre

Oct 8 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Oct 9 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct 13 Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Oct 15 Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Oct 18 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Ampitheatre

Oct 19 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

Oct 22 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct 24 The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct 25 Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

About Staind

STAIND is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band was formed in 1995 in their hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the course of their career, the band has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide. Break The Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified 5x platinum, featured the smash single, “It’s Been Awhile,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at Number 1. In 2019 after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for some unforgettable festival performances, and a hometown reunion show that was recorded for the live album, Live: It’s Been Awhile. STAIND’s latest album, Confessions of the Fallen released in 2023, produced two number 1 singles at Active Rock.