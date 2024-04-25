Within Temptation Unveil Support Acts For the 'Bleed Out Tour 2024'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



WIithin Temptation are thrilled to unveil the lineup of support acts accompanying them on their 'Bleed Out 2024 Tour', which kicks off in October 2024.



Joining the multi-million selling rock band on this tour will be both Within Temptation’s recent collaborative artists and longtime friends: singer Tarja Turunen*, German metalcore band Annisokay, Ukrainian band Blind8 and Green Lizardˆ from The Netherlands.



Ukrainian producer and vocalist Alex Yarmak, with whom the band recently released the single ‘A Fool’s Parade’, will also be appearing as a guest artist. Check out the video for ‘A Fool’s Parade’, filmed in Kyiv last month, HERE.



All the bands and artists will also participate in Within Temptation’s show, making it an exciting night filled with musical collaborations.



The 'Bleed Out 2024 Tour' is set to showcase the best of international rock music as well as highlighting upcoming musical talent from Ukraine, resulting in an evening filled with a diverse lineup of artists. With venues selling out or upgrading, the European/UK headlining tour in support of Within Temptation's latest album is a tour you don’t want to miss.



*Tarja will appear on selected dates. Please check out the official artwork.

ˆThe first 2 shows in The Netherlands will have Green Lizard appearing as support only.

Tickets for the 'Bleed Out 2024 Tour' are available now. VIP ticket packages are also available, offering fans the chance for an unforgettable experience, including meet-and-greets and exclusive merchandise. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Within Temptation's official website at www.within-temptation.com

Bleed Out 2024 Tour

Sat, September 21 Netherlands, Tilburg, 013 (sold out) ˆ

Sun, September 22 Netherlands, Groningen, Oosterpoort (sold out) ˆ

Fri, October 4 Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena (extra show)

Sat, October 5 Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena (sold out)

Sun, October 6 Germany, Cologne, Palladium

Tue, October 8 Norway, Oslo, Spektrum (venue upgrade) *

Wed, October 9 Sweden, Stockholm, Annexet*

Fri, October 11 Finland, Helsinki, Ice Hall*

Sat, October 12 Tallinn, Estonia, Unibet Arena Blackbox (extra show)*

Mon, October 14 Germany, Berlin, UFO

Tue, October 15 Germany, Hamburg, Sporthalle

Wed, October 16 Germany, Leipzig, Haus Auensee

Fri, October 18 Hungary, Budapest, Barba Negra

Sat, October 19 Germany, Munich, Zenith

Mon, October 21 Austria, Vienna, Gasometer

Wed, October 23 Germany, Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

Thu, October 24 Czech Republic, Prague, Sportovni Hala Fortuna*

Fri, October 25 Poland, Łódź, Atlas Arena*

Sun, October 27 Denmark, Copenhagen, Falkoner Salen

Fri, November 15 UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena*

Sat, November 16 UK, London, Wembley Arena*

Mon, November 18 UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena*

Tue, November 19 UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena*

Thu, November 21 France, Paris, Adidas Arena*

Sat, November 23 Spain, Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi*

Sun, November 24 Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre*

Mon, November 25 Portugal, Lisbon, Sala Tejo – Meo Arena (extra show) *

Tue, November 26 Portugal, Lisbon, Sala Tejo – Meo Arena (sold out) *

Thu, November 28 France, Toulouse, Zenith*

Fri, November 29 France, Grenoble, Summum*

Sun, December 1 Italy, Milan, Alcatraz

Mon, December 2 Switzerland, Zurich, The Hall

Tue, December 3 Germany, Stuttgart, Porsche-Arena

Thu, December 5 Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Rockhal

Fri, December 6 Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome (sold out)