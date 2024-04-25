Within Temptation Unveil Support Acts For the 'Bleed Out Tour 2024'

All the bands and artists will also participate in Within Temptation's show, making it an exciting night filled with musical collaborations.

WIithin Temptation are thrilled to unveil the lineup of support acts accompanying them on their 'Bleed Out 2024 Tour', which kicks off in October 2024.
 
Joining the multi-million selling rock band on this tour will be both Within Temptation’s recent collaborative artists and longtime friends: singer Tarja Turunen*, German metalcore band Annisokay, Ukrainian band Blind8 and Green Lizardˆ from The Netherlands.
 
Ukrainian producer and vocalist Alex Yarmak, with whom the band recently released the single ‘A Fool’s Parade’, will also be appearing as a guest artist. Check out the video for ‘A Fool’s Parade’, filmed in Kyiv last month, HERE.
 
All the bands and artists will also participate in Within Temptation’s show, making it an exciting night filled with musical collaborations. 

The 'Bleed Out 2024 Tour' is set to showcase the best of international rock music as well as highlighting upcoming musical talent from Ukraine, resulting in an evening filled with a diverse lineup of artists. With venues selling out or upgrading, the European/UK headlining tour in support of Within Temptation's latest album is a tour you don’t want to miss.
 
*Tarja will appear on selected dates. Please check out the official artwork.
ˆThe first 2 shows in The Netherlands will have Green Lizard appearing as support only.

Tickets for the 'Bleed Out 2024 Tour' are available now. VIP ticket packages are also available, offering fans the chance for an unforgettable experience, including meet-and-greets and exclusive merchandise. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Within Temptation's official website at www.within-temptation.com

Bleed Out 2024 Tour

Sat, September 21                  Netherlands, Tilburg, 013 (sold out) ˆ
Sun, September 22                 Netherlands, Groningen, Oosterpoort (sold out) ˆ
Fri, October 4                          Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena (extra show)
Sat, October 5                         Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena (sold out)
Sun, October 6                        Germany, Cologne, Palladium
Tue, October 8                        Norway, Oslo, Spektrum (venue upgrade) *
Wed, October 9                      Sweden, Stockholm, Annexet*
Fri, October 11                        Finland, Helsinki, Ice Hall*
Sat, October 12                       Tallinn, Estonia, Unibet Arena Blackbox (extra show)*
Mon, October 14                    Germany, Berlin, UFO
Tue, October 15                      Germany, Hamburg, Sporthalle
Wed, October 16                    Germany, Leipzig, Haus Auensee
Fri, October 18                        Hungary, Budapest, Barba Negra
Sat, October 19                       Germany, Munich, Zenith
Mon, October 21                    Austria, Vienna, Gasometer
Wed, October 23                    Germany, Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle
Thu, October 24                      Czech Republic, Prague, Sportovni Hala Fortuna*
Fri, October 25                        Poland, Łódź, Atlas Arena*
Sun, October 27                      Denmark, Copenhagen, Falkoner Salen
Fri, November 15                    UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena*
Sat, November 16                   UK, London, Wembley Arena*
Mon, November 18                UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena*
Tue, November 19                  UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena*
Thu, November 21                  France, Paris, Adidas Arena*
Sat, November 23                   Spain, Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi*
Sun, November 24                  Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre*
Mon, November 25                Portugal, Lisbon, Sala Tejo – Meo Arena (extra show) *
Tue, November 26                  Portugal, Lisbon, Sala Tejo – Meo Arena (sold out) *
Thu, November 28                  France, Toulouse, Zenith*
Fri, November 29                    France, Grenoble, Summum*
Sun, December 1                    Italy, Milan, Alcatraz
Mon, December 2                   Switzerland, Zurich, The Hall
Tue, December 3                    Germany, Stuttgart, Porsche-Arena
Thu, December 5                    Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Rockhal
Fri, December 6                      Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome (sold out)



