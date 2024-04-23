K-Pop Spotlight: RIIZE Releases New Single 'Impossible' Ahead of Mini Album This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SM's rookie boy group RIIZE has released their latest single 'Impossible', ahead of their first mini-album due out this summer.

Watch the 'Impossible' Music Video:

Further contributing to RIIZE's "emotional pop" concert, the song combines vintage sounds with a modern dance track for the perfect pre-summer bop. RIIZE will release three b-side tracks on April 29th KST with a mini-album to follow in June.

Up next, RIIZE can be seen in a total of 9 regions around the world for their first fan-con tour, RIIZING DAY. The tour will start in Seoul on May 4th with a stop at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on May 20th. The event will focus on interactions with fans and be filled with games, music, and performances. Tickets and more details can be found HERE.

About RIIZE

RIIZE is the freshest K-Pop group taking the industry by storm. The group name RIIZE combines two words – “rise,” symbolizing growth, and “realize,” representing achievements – which together encapsulate the idea of a team that grows as one while achieving their dreams. Focusing on authenticity and relatability, RIIZE forges a deep connection with their ever-growing fanbase, BRIIZE (pronounced “breeze”), by sharing their down-to-earth personalities and humble moments at the start of their new journey. RIIZE has proven their high popularity not only in the music industry but also in the advertising and fashion industries. Their first single “Get A Guitar” achieved over one million physical pre-orders, and they announced their signing to RCA Records before their official debut – a rare occurrence for most K-Pop groups. Before their debut, they set the record for the fastest-growing K-Pop group on Instagram, reaching 1 million followers just four days after opening their account. Most recently, RIIZE was also appointed as house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton only three months after their debut.