Ashley Barron Releases Single

Hear Ashley Barron's new single "Betrayed," the first single from her upcoming debut album, Checkmate.

In this musical journey, the rising country artist invites listeners into a world where fierce moves are weaponized with melodies and lyrics that play perfectly like pieces on a chessboard. In this sonic game of love and life, "Betrayed" serves as the opening move, setting the stage for a journey of conquest over personal challenges, where every song is a strategic move and the ultimate victory is found in self-discovery.

Betrayal is an emotional experience that has inspired Ashley to transform pain and raw emotion into her songwriting. The hard-hitting song is a powerful collaboration with multi-genre Billboard Top 100 songwriter Bill Diluigi, known for his work with artists like Bonnie Tyler and Lonestar's Richie McDonald. From the moment of infatuation to the painful realization of deceit, "Betrayed" takes listeners on an emotional journey through the highs and lows of romance.

Ashley says, "Betrayed is my anthem to anyone who's had their heart stomped on by people who didn't respect their worth. This song is a cause for celebration. To celebrate your triumph over heartbreak. To shout from the rooftops that you won't be brought down."

Building on the success of her previous singles like "Beer in a Bar," topping the Billboard chart at #37; "The Wind," debuting on the Billboard chart at #59 and being the second song added on country radio, eventually making its way to #37; and "Let Me Go," becoming the Top 30 song on the Music Row singles chart, Ashley's music continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. Her 2023 single release, "Kiss a Brunette," was featured on Music Row Magazine, Cowgirl Magazine, and The Women of Country.

Through Ashley's signature blend of country-rock elements, her artistry and songwriting serve as pieces on the board of life, each unfolding a truth-telling story of personal growth. Amidst the challenges and setbacks, the power to overcome lies within.

Ashley adds, "With all the songs I write, they come from my heart. They come from real experiences I suffered through. I want my listeners to know that if they've experienced this pain, they are not alone, and there is always a light at the end of the tunnel."

Ashley isn't just a musician; she's a touring artist who brings her electrifying performances to stages across the country. She is set to perform at the National Scleroderma Walk on June 8, 2024, in Napa County, CA; the Platteville Fire Department Celebration on June 22, 2024, in Platteville, WI; the Winneshiek County Fair in Decorah, IA, with Joe Nichols on July 12, 2024; and the Dallas County, Iowa, with Craig Morgan on July 13, 2024.

