Watch: Brian Falduto Releases Music Video for 'Why'd You Come in Here Lookin' Like That'

Brian Falduto has released a music video for his cover of Dolly Parton's "Why'd You Come in Here Lookin' Like That." Directed by Brian himself, starring himself and television's Younger and Uncoupled star Dan Amboyer, this video is sure to satisfy fans. You can watch the music video!

Stream the single here.

Falduto first gained fame playing Fancy Pants in the Jack Black cult classic film School of Rock. The intense focus on the effeminate mannerisms he displayed as an adolescent would have a major impact on his coming to terms with his sexuality as a teen and young adult. "Mine is a story of what happens when society attaches a label on something they don't understand to avoid their own discomfort," he reflects today.

Brian would later release an essay about his sexual awakening in The Advocate, and he now travels the country performing and speaking at Pride events, sharing himself vulnerably and offering hope to people in the early stages of their coming out.

In 2023, Brian released his first country music song, "Same Old Country Love Song." It was greeted with a flood of positive encouragement and excitement and would become an LGBTQ+ country music anthem.

Since then, in the country music world, Falduto has been ranked among the largest names in country music, featured with CMT, The Academy of Country Music, Country Queer, Countrypolitan, iHeart Country, and Apple Music's Proud Radio.

Set in the lively ambiance of Hill Country BBQ in New York City, the music video directed by Falduto and styled by Brendan McCann strikes a chord with its authentic representation and storytelling.

Falduto's version of the song maintains the infectious charm of Dolly Parton's original while introducing a folkier, roots-infused sound that adds depth and intimacy to the music. This artistic choice creates a personal touch, making the song feel like a vulnerable dialogue that delves into Falduto's own experiences and musical influences.

The video's narrative provides a fresh perspective on this storyline, weaving in elements of the queer experience and the search for meaningful connections.

In this music video, Falduto and his team don't just make a statement; they celebrate the intrinsic value of inclusivity and representation in the arts. It's a narrative where love, identity, and the quest for companionship are presented as universal experiences, transcending labels and stereotypes.

However, Falduto warns his audience, "People forget this song is about a player," he laughs. "The cowboy is charming but doesn't treat his lover so right," Brian admits that he can relate to the song. "In my twenties, I was always chasing attractive but unavailable men who were incapable of an authentic connection."

"I love that Brian is taking a classic Dolly song and flipping it, making it his own," Amboyer says from his NYC home. He is excited to participate in Brian Falduto's mission to make country music more LGBTQ+ inclusive. "There's a perception that gays are urban-centric and that country music isn't for us," Amboyer continues. "But that's not my experience. My husband grew up on a cattle ranch. I grew up with pet chickens and pulling bullfrogs out of creeks."

Brian has felt a positive shift towards inclusion in country music in recent months. Beyoncé shaking up the genre with Cowboy Carter changed Falduto's opinion slightly, but he also feels there is still much work to be done. "I mean, Beyoncé was the first black woman to have a number-one single in country music? It's not because black country artists don't exist."

He places the blame on country music radio, which, for too long, has been the gatekeeper of what music gets played on air and what is discarded. "Thanks to streaming services, long silenced genres of country, including queer country music, are finally finding an audience," says Brian, adding, "This is only the beginning."