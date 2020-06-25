Deadmau5 And Beatsource Partner For #PomegranateDJChallenge

Starting today for two weeks, DJs from around the world will be able to show off their skills for the new "Pomegranate DJ Challenge" presented by deadmau5 and Beatsource. The global competition will search to find the most creative use of deadmau5 and The Neptunes' single "Pomegranate."

From the pool of contestants, three winners will be selected for prizes. First place will win the grand prize of a $2,000 Apple gift card and all three winners will win a 1-year subscription to Beatsource LINK. Beatsource LINK allows DJs to access and download club-ready versions of songs for their next new take on a track.

Participants are tasked with filming themselves getting creative with deadmau5 & The Neptunes' track "Pomegranate" in a DJ performance video. Challengers are welcomed to mix and manipulate the track in any way that shows off their style and skills - the competition will be fierce!

How to Participate

To enter the contest, post a video of yourself on Instagram DJing creatively with deadmau5 and The Neptunes' track "Pomegranate." The video must be 60 seconds or less and you must tag @beatsourceofficial, @deadmau5, and use the hashtag #PomegranateDJChallenge in your post. Entries close on July 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT and will be judged on creativity by the Beatsource team. Beatsource and deadmau5 will announce the winner on July 15.

Beatsource Chief Content Officer, Edwin "DJ Phenom" Paredes: "We are thrilled to partner with deadmau5 and the mau5trap team for a track that is funky and uplifting. Beatsource is the perfect platform for the DJ community to express their creativity and share their talents which is what we're all about."

Beatsource Label Relations Manager, Andrew "Disko Drew" Rodriguez: "Deadmau5 and the mau5trap team have always been at the forefront of music creativity. At Beatsource we are excited to support him and his continued evolution of sound. What sets Beatsource apart from all other DSPs is that we cater specifically to the Dj community who we believe are the true music tastemakers around the world."

In a move that ushers in a new era in DJ technology, Beatsource, the music streaming service for open format DJs created by Beatport and the world's largest promotional record pool, DJcity, recently released their Beatsource LINK technology. No matter what kind of gig, Beatsource LINK's convenient and reliable integration with rekordbox allows instant access to all the hits from top genres including Hip-Hop, Pop, R&B, Latin, Dance, and Reggae / Dancehall. Beatsource LINK is also known for their Offline Performance Mode feature, which provides the ability to store up to 100 songs in a locker to be used without an internet connection. With this, DJs can create, build, and manage their personal playlists on Beatsource.com and not be dependent on a strong wi-fi connection for their DJ set. This unique Offline Performance Mode eliminates the need for DJs to download music and at long last makes available a reliable professional streaming solution for DJs.

