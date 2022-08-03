Dead Sara to Join Demi Lovato's 'HOLY FVCK' Tour This Fall & Are Featured on Her Upcoming Album

Dead Sara are featured on a pair of tracks for Demi Lovato's forthcoming new album HOLY FVCK, "Help Me" and "Bones," which the latter was also co-written by the band.

"A couple years ago, Demi mentioned that we should write or do a collab together." Emily Armstrong said. "We couldn't quite get 'Help Me' to work as a Dead Sara song, so when Demi heard it, jumped in and added to it, a duet was born. Finishing out the lyrics and the melody flowed so well that it was finally a complete song. We are eagerly waiting to please not only Dead Sara fans but rock fans all around!"

As previously announced, Lovato has pegged Dead Sara as support on her upcoming North American HOLY FVCK tour. The band will serve as direct support on twelve dates in major markets coast-to-coast. They hop on the bill September 23 in Wheatland, CA at Hard Rock Live Sacramento.

They also perform four West Coast dates before resuming on October 21 in Charlotte, NC at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre through November 6 in Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

In between the Lovato dates, Dead Sara have announced two very special headline shows on both coasts. The band will host a hometown gig at The Echoplex in Los Angeles on Friday, September 30-tickets are on sale now.Meanwhile, they will take over Brooklyn Made in Brooklyn on Wednesday, October 19.

There will be a fan pre-sale beginning Wednesday, August 3, at 10:00AM local time. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, August 5, at 10AM local time. With a reputation for often cathartic, consistently unpredictable, and always energetic performances, these dates will sell out.

As rock music's best-kept secret, the group continue to earn widespread critical acclaim. KERRANG! recently trumpeted, "5 Reasons Why You Need To Check Out Dead Sara" and praised 2021's AIN'T IT TRAGIC as "brilliant."

Rock Sound urged, "If you're not familiar with Dead Sara, now is the perfect time to get obsessed," and Guitar World proclaimed, "their third album AIN'T IT TRAGIC is essential listening for an example of how a folk technique can inform an avowedly rock sound." The album has also tallied millions of streams thus far.

Continuing a busy year, Dead Sara previously canvased mainland Europe as special guests on Eagles of Death Metal's 2022 European tour. The Los Angeles-based rockers also accompanied SLASH on his U.S. tour after completing their own coast-to-coast headline run for AIN'T IT TRAGIC, which dazzled audiences with their live presence. More tour dates below.

Last year, Dead Sara released their most powerful album to date: AIN'T IT TRAGIC. All eleven tracks were penned by firebrand frontwoman Emily Armstrong, whose vocal prowess has been described as "earthshaking," guitarist Siouxsie Medley and drummer/programmer Sean Friday.

The collection of songs reflect a band at the pinnacle of their powers. The album was written and recorded in the band's hometown and produced by Friday alongside Noah Shain (2012's Dead Sara and Pleasure To Meet You in 2015). AIN'T IT TRAGIC, features the tracks "Hands Up," "Heroes," "Gimme Gimme" and "Hypnotic."

DEAD SARA TOUR DATES

# indicates headline show

Sep 22 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sep 23 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Sep 25 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

Sep 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Oct 21 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

#Sep 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

#Oct 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

Oct 23 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 25 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Oct 28 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Oct 30 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Event Center

Nov 01 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

Nov 03 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Nov 06 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Emily Armstrong (vocalist/guitars/songs), Siouxsie Medley (guitars/backing vocals), Sean Friday (drummer/programmer/co-producer) first broke through with their 2012 single "Weatherman"-a churning stew of punky riffs, with chugging hard rock grooves, and throat-shredding vocals that reached #30 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart and was followed by tour dates supporting Muse.

"Hands Up" was the first new music from Dead Sara since September 2018, when the band released a stripped-down version of "Anybody," a single originally found on Temporary Things Taking Up Space. That EP built on the success of 2015's Pleasure to Meet You, which reached # 2 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart and No. 7 on the Hard Rock Albums chart.

To date, Dead Sara has been featured on Rolling Stone, Interview, Guitar World, Loudwire, and more and performed at the GRAMMY Museum. Dead Sara - one of LA's most beloved bands - is back.