Dead Sara Set to Support Demi Lovato on 'Holy Fvck' Tour This Fall

This fall, Dead Sara will join Demi Lovato on their highly anticipated HOLY FVCK Tour. The band will serve as direct support on twelve dates in major markets coast-to-coast. They hop on the bill September 23 in Wheatland, CA at Hard Rock Live Sacramento.

They also perform four West Coast dates before resuming on October 21 in Charlotte, NC at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre through November 6 in Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Tickets are on sale today at 10am local time-HERE.

Continuing a busy year, Dead Sara recently canvased mainland Europe as special guests on Eagles of Death Metal's 2022 European tour. The Los Angeles-based rockers also accompanied SLASH on his U.S. tour after completing their own coast-to-coast headline run for their recent album AIN'T IT TRAGIC, which dazzled audiences with their live presence. More tour dates below.

Last year, Dead Sara released their most powerful album to date: AIN'T IT TRAGIC. All eleven tracks were penned by firebrand frontwoman Emily Armstrong, whose vocal prowess has been described as "earthshaking," guitarist Siouxsie Medley and drummer/programmer Sean Friday.

The collection of songs reflect a band at the pinnacle of their powers. The album was written and recorded in the band's hometown and produced by Friday alongside Noah Shain (2012's Dead Sara and Pleasure To Meet You in 2015). AIN'T IT TRAGIC, features the tracks "Hands Up," "Heroes," "Gimme Gimme" and "Hypnotic." Click here to stream AIN'T IT TRAGIC.

HOLY FVCK TOUR U.S. DATES

Sep 22 - Wheatland, CA - - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sep 23 - Reno, NV - - - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Sep 25 - Portland, OR - - Theater of the Clouds

Sep 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Oct 21 - Charlotte, NC - - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 23 - Atlanta, GA - - Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 25 - Nashville, TN - - Ryman Auditorium

Oct 28 - Tampa, FL - - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Oct 30 - Hollywood, FL - - Hard Rock Event Center

Nov 01 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

Nov 03 - Houston, TX - - 713 Music Hall

Nov 06 - Irving, TX - - - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Emily Armstrong (vocalist/guitars/songs), Siouxsie Medley (guitars/backing vocals), Sean Friday (drummer/programmer/co-producer) first broke through with their 2012 single "Weatherman"-a churning stew of punky riffs, with chugging hard rock grooves, and throat-shredding vocals that reached No. 30 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart and was followed by tour dates supporting Muse.

"Hands Up" was the first new music from Dead Sara since September 2018, when the band released a stripped-down version of "Anybody," a single originally found on Temporary Things Taking Up Space. That EP built on the success of 2015's Pleasure to Meet You, which reached No. 2 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart and No. 7 on the Hard Rock Albums chart.

To date, Dead Sara has been featured on Rolling Stone, Interview, Guitar World, Loudwire, and more and performed at the GRAMMY Museum. Dead Sara is back in a big way.