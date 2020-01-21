Dead Horse Beats Releases New Single

"Never Too Late" is the latest entry in a trio of covers released by Dead Horse Beats, also known as Patrick Wade, since 2016's "Thinking of You." Wade's re-imagination of the 1972 Nat Turner Rebellion features a lockstep rhythm section backing his soulful harmonies and performances on electric piano and organ by Francis Arseneau, and electric guitar by Jason Simpkin.

Dead Horse beats is the stage name of 27 year old Canadian producer, multi-instrumentalist and singer Patrick Wade. Over 6 years and releases with Montreal's Raw Records, London's Black Butter Records and New York City's Bastard Jazz Recordings, Wade's output of thoughtful, spacey grooves includes 3 Singles, 2 EPs, 6 full length LPs and countless co-productions, collaborations and remixes. As well as a prolific producer, Wade's resume as a composer for film and video includes credits with: the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, the National Film Board, the CBC and music in films that have screened at Cannes, SXSW, and the National Geographic Film Festival.

Listen to the single here:

Never Too Late by Dead Horse Beats





