By: Jul. 20, 2023

Dayaway's 'a brief dream of sun' Reaches #1 on the Hype Machine Popular Chart

dayaway (the dreamy indie-pop project of Amber Renee and Graham Marsh of CLAVVS) just announced a brand new EP, blue summer moon, out August 30 via Turn To Wind. The EP, as described by the duo, is "a collection of songs that tell a story of love and loss; each song is a new phase of that story." They continue, "Naturally, we’re releasing it on the only blue moon of the year, August 30th, 2023."

Following the release of the EP's first single "i wish" (which debuted at #14 on the sub-modern chart with support from KCRW and more), dayaway returned with a new single entitled "a brief dream of sun," alongside an accompanying lyric video. As of this week, the track has been received with much praise, including earning the #1 spot on Hype Machine's Popular Chart; being added to Fresh Finds, Fresh Finds Indie, Summer Indie, and Modern Psychedelia on Spotify; and earning 200k+ plays since its release.

Amber reflects on the track's conception, writing: "'a brief dream of sun' is the song I’m most proud to have written. Graham and I both agree that it’s our favorite song we’ve made together in quite some time. we’ve always been inspired by psychedelia, so it was really rewarding to explore this sonic space and push the boundaries of dayaway into something a bit darker and acid washed."

Thus far, singles off blue summer moon — including "i wish," "ocean blues," and "hot blue summer" — have found placements on official editorial playlists by Spotify (Chill Vibes, Indie Chillout, Lazy Afternoon, H&M Official Playlist), Apple Music (New In Alternative), Amazon Music (Brand New Music, Fresh Indie), and Audiomack (Pop Future cover artist).

Last year, dayaway shared their debut self-titled EP, preceded with hit singles such as "cool water" (which was featured on ABC's A Million Little Things and added to popular playlists across Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music). To date, the EP has achieved 5M+ streams across all platforms.

Stay tuned for more new music from dayaway's upcoming EP, coming August 30.

dayaway Bio:

dayaway is the dreamy indie pop project of Amber Renee (CLAVVS). A water sign with an obsession with the ocean, her songs tell a story of love and loss, detailing a heartbreak in summertime snapshots. The project was written and conceived over many afternoons out at Rockaway Beach and produced with her longtime collaborator and four-time Grammy winner Graham Marsh. Equal parts beachy new wave and hazy dream pop, dayaway’s songs are tailor-made for golden afternoons on the water. 

dayaway’s self-titled debut EP arrived in 2022 to immediate fanfare. The band’s first single “cool water” amassed millions of streams across platforms, landing in Spotify’s New Music Friday, Good Vibes and Golden Hour playlists, among others. Follow up singles “beach 90th” and “desert island" found a home in playlists like Apple’s New in Indie and Spotify’s Surf Rock Sunshine.

The band received glowing reviews from tastemaker blogs like Under the Radar and EARMILK. Meanwhile, songs from the EP were featured in Netflix’s Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between, ABC’s A Million Little Things, and Apple’s Memories Campaign, leading to lots of attention for the brand new, somewhat secretive band. 

Photo by Graham Marsh


