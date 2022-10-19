Dawes Announce 'An Evening With...' 2023 Tour
General on-sales begin Friday, October 21 at 10:00 am (local).
Acclaimed LA-based rockers Dawes have announced plans for a US headline tour. An Evening With Dawes US Tour 2023 gets underway March 2, 2023 at Birmingham, AL's Iron City, and then travel the country through a homecoming finale at Los Angeles, CA's The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 5, 2023.
Highlights include stops at such historic venues as Nashville, TN's Ryman Auditorium (March 4, 2023), New York City's Beacon Theatre (March 18, 2023), and San Francisco, CA's The Fillmore (April 26), as well as a special two-night stand at the world- famous Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA (April 27-28, 2023).
Spotify Presales begin Wednesday, October 19 at 10:00 am and conclude at 10:00 pm (local). Local Presales begin Thursday, October 20 at 10:00 am and conclude at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, October 21 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket availability, please see here.
"We're back to the Evening With format," says Taylor Goldsmith. "Two sets. Just us. Long nights. Full hearts. Buy tickets. Come early. We'll all have to break out the catalog master lists and bingo cards as we try to get to every song we've got."
AN EVENING WITH DAWES U.S. TOUR 2023
MARCH 2023
2 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
3 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
4 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
5 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
7 - Bloomington, IN - Bluebird
8 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
10 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
11 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
12 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
14 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
17 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
18 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
APRIL 2023
6 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
7 - Houston, TX - The Heights
8 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
11 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
12 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant
14 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre-WI
15 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
16 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
18 - Wichita, KS - Wave
19 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
20 - South Salt Lake, UT - The Commonwealth Room
22 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
23 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
27 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
28 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
MAY 2023
5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel
The upcoming live run celebrates the recent release of Dawes's critically acclaimed eighth studio album, MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER, available everywhere now via Rounder Records. Produced by longtime collaborator Jonathan Wilson (Billy Strings, Father John Misty, Angel Olsen), MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER represents an adventurous new turn for Dawes, evincing a more ambitious, exploratory approach towards recording than ever before.
The album includes such singles as "Ghost In The Machine," "Everything Is Permanent," "Comes In Waves," and the epic opening track, "Someone Else's Café / Doomscroller Tries to Relax," all available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Official performance videos as well as a complete in-the-round performance of MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER in its entirety - all directed by Caitlin Gerard at Hollywood, CA's historic EastWest Studios - are streaming now via YouTube.
Dawes marked the arrival of MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER with a wide-ranging series of live dates, including headline shows, a summer run with The Head and The Heart, a unique co-headline tour with GRAMMY® Award-nominated Canadian artist Bahamas, and festival sets around the world.
In addition, Dawes made history with a record-setting performance of "Someone Else's Café / Doomscroller Tries to Relax" on CBS Saturday Morning - at 10 minutes and 5 seconds, the longest live performance of a single song on US TV to date.