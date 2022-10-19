Dawes Announce 'An Evening With...' 2023 Tour

Acclaimed LA-based rockers Dawes have announced plans for a US headline tour. An Evening With Dawes US Tour 2023 gets underway March 2, 2023 at Birmingham, AL's Iron City, and then travel the country through a homecoming finale at Los Angeles, CA's The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 5, 2023.

Highlights include stops at such historic venues as Nashville, TN's Ryman Auditorium (March 4, 2023), New York City's Beacon Theatre (March 18, 2023), and San Francisco, CA's The Fillmore (April 26), as well as a special two-night stand at the world- famous Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA (April 27-28, 2023).

Spotify Presales begin Wednesday, October 19 at 10:00 am and conclude at 10:00 pm (local). Local Presales begin Thursday, October 20 at 10:00 am and conclude at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, October 21 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket availability, please see here.

"We're back to the Evening With format," says Taylor Goldsmith. "Two sets. Just us. Long nights. Full hearts. Buy tickets. Come early. We'll all have to break out the catalog master lists and bingo cards as we try to get to every song we've got."

AN EVENING WITH DAWES U.S. TOUR 2023

MARCH 2023

2 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

3 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

4 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

5 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

7 - Bloomington, IN - Bluebird

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

10 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

11 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

12 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

14 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

17 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

18 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

APRIL 2023

6 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

7 - Houston, TX - The Heights

8 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

11 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

12 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

14 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre-WI

15 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

16 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

18 - Wichita, KS - Wave

19 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

20 - South Salt Lake, UT - The Commonwealth Room

22 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

23 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

27 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

28 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

MAY 2023

5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

The upcoming live run celebrates the recent release of Dawes's critically acclaimed eighth studio album, MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER, available everywhere now via Rounder Records. Produced by longtime collaborator Jonathan Wilson (Billy Strings, Father John Misty, Angel Olsen), MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER represents an adventurous new turn for Dawes, evincing a more ambitious, exploratory approach towards recording than ever before.

The album includes such singles as "Ghost In The Machine," "Everything Is Permanent," "Comes In Waves," and the epic opening track, "Someone Else's Café / Doomscroller Tries to Relax," all available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Official performance videos as well as a complete in-the-round performance of MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER in its entirety - all directed by Caitlin Gerard at Hollywood, CA's historic EastWest Studios - are streaming now via YouTube.

Dawes marked the arrival of MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER with a wide-ranging series of live dates, including headline shows, a summer run with The Head and The Heart, a unique co-headline tour with GRAMMY® Award-nominated Canadian artist Bahamas, and festival sets around the world.

In addition, Dawes made history with a record-setting performance of "Someone Else's Café / Doomscroller Tries to Relax" on CBS Saturday Morning - at 10 minutes and 5 seconds, the longest live performance of a single song on US TV to date.