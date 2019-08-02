Davina and the Vagabonds release SUGAR DROPS, the first album from label, Red House Records. SUGAR DROPS marks the first time singer/songwriter/pianist Davina Sowers entered a proper studio to record an album. The Minneapolis-based artist holed up in Nashville's Compass Sound Studio with producer (and Compass Records co-founder) Garry West, along with her trumpeter, string arranger and husband, Zack Lozier, and a rotating cast of powerhouse players including Todd Phillips (David Grisman, Robbie Fulks) on bass, Doug Lancio (Patty Griffin, John Hiatt, Tom Jones) on guitar and Reese Wynans (Stevie Ray Vaughan, Joe Bonamassa) on Hammond B3.

Leading up to the release of SUGAR DROPS, Davina has received praise from Rolling Stone which featured her second single, "I Can't Believe I Let You Go," on Rolling Stone's "10 Best Country and Americana Songs to Hear Now." Not only that, her third single, "Devil Horns," premiered exclusively on Relix.

SUGAR DROPS is distillation of bluesy barroom baritone and bravado, graveyard jazz grooves, and noir-ish confessional lyricism backed by boisterous piano, guitar, and strings. Eclectic, engaging and instilled with a deep respect and knowledge for the Great American Songbook, SUGAR DROPS is the actualization of longstanding intent for Davina.

"It represents about 100 years of Americana; I did exactly what I wanted to do," she says.

Davina grew up in Altoona, PA, which she now describes as "awesome in the industrial era, but horrible for high school." She developed a heavy drug habit in high school, which morphed into heroin dependency, left her homeless, sent her in and out of jail, and brought on all manner of trouble. Kicking dope on the streets, she "got clean, started the band, and worked [her] ass off every day since." Davina and the band are constantly on the road, touring throughout the world they've earned feverish acclaim from the Chicago Tribune, NPR, and more in addition to performing on BBC's international favorite late-night program Later...with Jools Holland and appearing on PBS's Bluegrass Underground.

TOUR DATES:

Aug 2 -- Johnstown, PA -- Flood City Music Festival

Aug 5 -- Minneapolis, MN -- Guthrie Theatre - ALBUM RELEASE SHOW

Aug 8 -- Santa Fe, NM -- Santa Fe Bandstand

Aug 10 -- Colorado Springs, CO -- Music on The Mesa

Aug 16-17 -- Gainesville, GA -- The Arts Council Smithgall Arts Center

Sep 7 -- Jerusalem, Israel -- Ganei Tikva Cultural Center

Sep 9 -- Herzliya, Israel -- Jerusalem Theater

Sep 10 -- Modiin, Israel -- Zappa Club

Sep 11 -- Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel -- Azrieli Mall

Sep 12 -- Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel -- Tel Aviv Museum of Art

Sep 13 -- Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel -- Tel Aviv Museum of Art

Sep 16 -- Budapest, Hungary -- MomKult

Sep 18-19 -- Paris, France -- Duc des Lombards

Sep 20 -- Czech Republic -- Jazz Dock

Sep 21 -- Vienna, Austria -- Porgy & Bess

Oct 7-- Evanston, IL -- SPACE

Oct 12 -- Red Wing, MN -- Sheldon Theatre

Oct 19-20 -- Minneapolis, MN -- Dakota

Nov 9 -- Porto Alegre -- Barra Shopping Sul

Nov 12 -- São Paulo, Brazil -- Teatro Opus

2020

Feb 19 --Tucson, AZ -- University of Arizona, Centennial Hall

Mar 3 -- Palm Desert, CA -- McCallum Theater for the Performing Arts

Mar 4 -- Irvine, CA -- Irvine Barclay Theatre

Mar 6 -- Mesa, AZ -- Mesa Arts Center - Ikeda Theater

Mar 7 -- Auburn, NE -- Auburn State Theatre

Mar 9-- Santa Cruz, CA -- Kuumbwa Jazz

May 9 -- Elgin, IL -- Elgin Community College Arts Center

May 13 -- East Lansing, MI -- Wharton Center for the Performing Arts

May 16 -- Midland, MI -- Midland Center for the Arts

Jun 5 -- Madison, WI -- Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts

Nov 20 -- Stony Brook, NY -- Staller Center, Stony Brook University





