David Wax Museum Announce New Album LINE OF LIGHT Out 8/23 via Nine Mile Records

Today, David Wax Museum, the duo of David Wax and Suz Slezak, announced their seventh studio album Line of Light will release on August 23 via Nine Mile Records. The album was produced by Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket and was the first full length album he produced in his newly built recording studio in his home of Nashville, TN.

Line of Light marks the band's return for their first full-length album in four years. It finds the duo tackling subjects both political and personal in a way they haven't explored in the studio before. With Broemel taking the band's folk-pop underpinnings and outfitting them with serious sonic force, the songs push deeper into themes of interconnectedness, spiritual longing, and deep personal reflection. Being artists from Charlottesville, VA, where they raise their two children, they found themselves responding to the political milieu we all find ourselves in at this moment. While not necessarily sunny, the collection shares a firm optimism in the human condition: there's light beyond the darkness. Line of Light shows David, Suz, and their collected accompanists on a sonic evolution - making music that rewards repeated listens.

Watch a teaser video for Line of Light here:

"Ultimately, this record feels more like an expression of the mysterious alchemy of the songs, the studio, the producer, the musicians, and the time in our life," explains Wax. "There was a lot swirling around behind us in the studio while we recorded Line of Light."

The album features performances by multi-instrumentalist Danilo Henriquez, bassist Ben Kogan, keyboardist Paul Curreri, Russ Pollard (formerly of Sebadoh and Folk Implosion), and Carl Broemel and Tom Blankenship of My Morning Jacket.

Next month, David Wax Museum will release the first single with tour dates to be announced later this summer.

Line of Light tracklist:

1) "Uncover the Gold"

2) "Equal in the Darkness"

3) "How Do You Know If You're Dreaming?"

4) "Big Sur"

5) "Wake Up and Dream"

6) "Touch of Gold"

7) "Human Chain"

8) "Janaree"

9) "Little Heart"

10) "Night Gods"

Photo Credit: Vivian Wang





