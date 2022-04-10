David Guetta, Becky Hill, and Ella Henderson Drop Summer Anthem 'Crazy What Love Can Do'

David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson have released their collaborative single 'Crazy What Love Can Do', out now on Parlophone. A cinematic music video for the track, shot in Barcelona and Miami, is set to follow next week.



'Crazy What Love Can Do' announces itself with the soaring, instantly-recognisable vocals of both Becky Hill and Ella Henderson and pairs feelgood piano chords with euphoric drops - a combination that's destined to make it the sound of summer 2022. The single has already had a tremendous start with confirmed support with BBC Radio 1's Best New Pop and Party Anthems shows. Not the first time Guetta and Hill have joined forces, it follows their 2021 hit collab 'Remember', which has garnered over 150 million streams to date.



In typically prolific form, 'Crazy What Love Can Do' follows Guetta's latest mammoth collaboration with Joel Corry and Bryson Tiller, 'What Would You Do?', which has already amassed over 8 million Spotify streams and gained extensive support from BBC Radio 1, Kiss and Capital FM. He was awarded world's best DJ in the coveted DJ Mag 'Top 100' poll, just won 'Dance Act of the Year' award at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards, and also remixed the Kodak Black global smash 'Super Gremlin'. Joel, Kodak and Guetta's Future Rave partner Morten all joined him onstage for an incredible set at this year's Ultra Festival in Miami, before Guetta headed to Vegas to kick off his residency at Encore Beach Club.



Speaking more on the single, Guetta comments "This to me is a summer dance record, and I think it spreads an important message of love and just how powerful it is. I really enjoyed working once again with Becky, since our first successful single 'Remember', and working with Ella for the first time was also very exciting. It was a pleasure to work with both these incredible artists."



Becky shared her thoughts on the song, "I fell in love with this record the moment I heard it. Cooked up by the incredible musical chefs Rob Harvey, Jordan Reily and the most amazing Ella Henderson. I was sent it by David Guetta and I knew Ella and I would sound perfect together. It's a shame that women don't duet together more regularly so I'm glad me and Ella are kicking off 2022 with this iconic smash dance record. Guetta's done it again and I for one am so proud to be part of another one."



Ella added: "I am unbelievably excited about this record! This one has been cooking up in the oven for a while so finally letting the world hear it means so much! This song is all about the empowering & wild feelings that love & friendship can do to you! Working with Becky & David has been an absolute dream & I loved every second of writing this song & the whole creative process! Also shooting the music video was so much fun because it was like making our own mini 'Thelma & Louise' movie!! I think bringing the song to life through the narrative & visual aesthetic will really help tell the story of how two best friends only need their own self love & each other to take on the world & never look back!"



Following her Best Dance Music Act win at this year's BRIT Awards and her 15th Top 40 UK hit, the recently released 'Run' (with Galantis), Becky Hill has cemented her reputation as the Queen of Dance music. With a BPI certification total of 9 x platinum, 4 x gold and 1 x silver records, Becky was the third most streamed British female solo artist on Spotify last year (behind Dua Lipa and Adele). The release of her Top 10 debut album 'Only Honest On The Weekend' saw her score five Official Chart Top 40 singles including her collaboration with David Guetta, "Remember", which was one of the most streamed and best-selling songs of 2021. Meanwhile Ella Henderson recently landed her second Top 10 album with 'Everything I Didn't Say' and has ascended to a multi-platinum selling, 2x BRIT Award-nominee, with a No. 1 debut album ('Chapter One') and over a billion streams, all by the age of 26. To date, Ella has achieved five UK Top 10s as a lead artist, the most recent being 'Let's Go Home Together' with Tom Grennan - one of 2021's biggest songs.



ABOUT DAVID GUETTA:

Musical trailblazer David Guetta is an international icon. Receiving his 10th GRAMMY nomination in 2021 for 'Hero', his collaboration with Afrojack, Guetta was also nominated for 3 Brit Awards, voted the world's best DJ in the coveted DJ Mag 'Top 100' poll and the best electronic artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards, both for the second year running, capping off another incredible year for the dance music visionary. He also won 'Dance Act of the Year' award at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards.



Maintaining an epic level of quality for his live streams during the pandemic and lockdown, he hosted his iconic United At Home series, a number of unforgettable concerts from Paris' Louvre Museum, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Icon Brickell in Miami, and atop the Rockefeller Center, raising $2 million in donations for numerous charities. With clubs and festivals finally open, Guetta performed an exceptional set at Ultra Music Festival in Miami, started his Residency at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas at the beginning of April, and will be appearing at more of the world's biggest festivals and events over the summer including Creamfields, Lollapalooza and in Ibiza, with many more to be announced.



So far in 2022 he has released a variety of collaborations including a unique remix of Kodak Black's smash hit 'Super Gremlin' which saw him venture further into the hip-hop world, and 'Silver Screen' with Felix da Housecat and Miss Kittin, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Smiley brand. To round off an impressive first quarter of the year he is set to release new single 'What Would You Do' with Joel Corry on 18th March, followed by a new Jack Back offering, 'Feeling' on 25th March.



Despite the global challenges of the last couple of years there has never been a dull moment, with him scoring a global hit with 'Heartbreak Anthem' alongside Little Mix and Galantis and other smashes including 'If You Really Love Me', 'Bed' with Joel Corry, and 'Remember' with Becky Hill, sending him to #9 most streamed artists on Spotify globally. He also released a 2021 remix of his classic 'Memories' after it unexpectedly went viral on Tik Tok and turned his hand to an official remix of the global Coldplay and BTS smash, 'My Universe'.



A master creative across genres, Guetta has gone from strength to strength with his underground-focused Future Rave project alongside Morten, releasing the atmospheric 'Permanence' as his first single of 2022. Additionally he returned to his uncompromising Jack Back alias for 'Supercycle' with Citizen Kain and Kiko. Celebrating 10 years of his massive 'Titanium' collaboration with Sia, Guetta released new remixes, including a mind-blowing Future Rave version.



With over 14 billion global streams, 50 million records sold worldwide and two Grammy awards to his name, David Guetta demonstrates time and time again why he is the most cherished electronic artist of our generation.



ABOUT BECKY HILL:

With an irrefutable aptitude for writing chart-smashing pop songs and a reputation as a pioneer in the electronic music scene, BRIT Award winning Becky Hill is one of Britain's most in-demand musical exports of the moment.



Described by David Guetta as "one of the very rare queens of dance of music", Becky has written and performed on fourteen singles which charted in the top 40 of the UK Official Singles Chart, (including four top 10 singles and one number 1) and amassed over 3.2 billion streams on Spotify alone. Her BPI certifications total 9 x platinum, 4 x gold and 1 x silver, and she was the third most streamed British female solo artist on Spotify in 2021 (behind Dua Lipa and Adele).



August 2021 saw the release of Becky's debut studio album, Only Honest On The Weekend, amid a string of Summer Festival dates including a headline slot at Camp Bestival and a critically acclaimed performance at Reading & Leeds. Only Honest On The Weekend charted in the Top 10 of the UK Official Albums Chart and featured Platinum-certified hit "Remember", which spent three weeks in the top 3 of the UK Official Singles Chart and was one of the most streamed and best-selling songs of 2021.



Becky has collaborated with the likes of Rudimental, Matoma, Galantis, Lil Simz and more, while her songwriting skills have been enlisted by artists ranging from MK, Tiesto, Jax Jones and Martin Solveig through to MNEK and Little Mix. In an industry that's still dominated by men, with only 17% of PRS for Music's registered songwriters being female, it's notable that Becky has 180 songs registered in her name with ASCAP.



While Becky has an irrefutable aptitude for writing chart-smashing pop music, her roots are firmly ensconced in electronic music. Evident not only from those she has collaborated in the studio with, but also her passion for the dance music scene. A passion that she explores in depth in her 2020-launched The Art Of Rave Podcast, which sees her discuss rave culture with its pioneers and has been hailed as 'Podcast of the Week' by The Guardian, Metro and more. Becky has also used her music in work with brand campaigns such as McDonalds, BVLGARI, Barbour & Tessuti, and Tia Maria.



ABOUT ELLA HENDERSON:

Over the past 10 years, Ella Henderson has ascended to a multi-platinum selling, 2x BRIT Award-nominee, landing a No. 1 debut album ('Chapter One') and over a billion streams, all by the age of 26. To date, Ella has achieved five UK Top 10s as a lead artist, the most recent being 'Let's Go Home Together' with Tom Grennan - one of 2021's biggest songs. A prime songwriter and powerhouse vocalist, Ella has collaborated with musical luminaries including Ryan Tedder and Babyface, as well as superstar DJs including Sigma and Kygo. Recently, Ella released her long-awaited second album 'Everything I Didn't Say', heralded by powerful lead single 'Brave'.

