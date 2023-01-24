David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Hit 1 Billion Streams with Global Smash 'I'm Good (Blue)'

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha have hit an incredible 1 billion streams worldwide with their #1 mega-hit single 'I'm Good (Blue)'.

In the same week that 'I'm Good (Blue)' reached top spot in both the US Top 40 and Dance Radio charts, the single has hit spectacular new sales milestones around the world.

Less than five months after its release, the global smash has gone triple platinum in Brazil and Canada, double platinum in Norway, Australia and Switzerland, platinum in the US, UK, France, Australia, Sweden and Finland, and gold in Germany, Italy, Denmark, Belgium, Spain and Poland.

Continuing its runaway success, 'I'm Good (Blue)' is hotly tipped for the 2023 awards season. The track has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. He is also nominated for International Song of the Year and Producer of the Year at the Brit Awards 2023 - where Guetta is set to perform - as well as two categories at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and QMusic Top 40 Awards. After already bagging multiple awards in 2022 at the MTV EMA's, LOS40 Music Awards, and iHeartRadio Music Awards, Guetta's hot streak shows no signs of slowing.

'I'm Good (Blue)' has previously hit #1 on the UK Singles chart, #2 on Global Spotify, #1 on Spotify UK, #1 on Apple UK, #1 on Amazon Music UK, #2 on UK Shazam, #3 on Global Shazam, as well as #1 in 15 territories including Australia, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway and Finland. The song also has over 500k TikTok creations and counting.

Guetta has skyrocketed to #4 most streamed artist on Spotify globally, with over 35 billion global streams and selling over 50 million records worldwide. In his career he has been voted the world's best DJ in the coveted DJ Mag 'Top 100' poll three times, and is one of the most successful streamed artists, reaching top position across I-Tunes charts over 113 countries and achieving over 24 million Spotify followers worldwide.

With his latest global smash, the international icon who was also recently named 'Dance Act of the Year' at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, 'DJ of the Year' at the NRJ Music Awards, and #1 Producer by 1001Tracklists continues to cement his status at the very top of the DJ pile.

Throughout 2022 he released a variety of collaborations including commercial hit 'Don't You Worry' with Black Eyed Peas and Shakira and UK Top 5 pop anthem 'Crazy What Love Can Do' with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson. A master creative across genres, Guetta has also gone from strength to strength with his underground-focused Future Rave project alongside Morten; the duo released their eagerly awaited Future Rave EP 'Episode 2' in November, which featured the powerful lead single 'You Can't Change Me' with Raye.

Elsewhere he has provided remixes for some of the world's biggest stars including pop royalty Coldplay, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion, Kodak Black... His final release of 2022 was an acid-fuelled remix of Sam Smith & Kim Petras' 'Unholy'. He is additionally working on new music for his underground alias Jack Back.

While maintaining an epic level of quality for his live streams during the pandemic and lockdown, he hosted his iconic United At Home series, a number of unforgettable concerts from Paris' Louvre Museum, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Icon Brickell in Miami, and atop the Rockefeller Center, raising $2 million in donations for numerous charities. Throughout 2022 Guetta appeared at many of the world's biggest events and festivals, as well as his own residency at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas and 2 shows a week in Ibiza: Hï Ibiza with Future Rave and Ushuaïa Ibiza with legendary party F*** ME I'M FAMOUS!.

As he continues to dominate the global charts and play some of the most exciting sets of his career, all while expanding his creative vision, exploring new sounds and evolving as an artist, David Guetta demonstrates time and time again why he is the most cherished electronic artist of our generation.