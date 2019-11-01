David Gray Announces 'White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour'

Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated, British singer-songwriter David Gray has announced plans for a 2020 North American tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his seminal album, White Ladder. The "WHITE LADDER: THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR" produced by Live Nation will kick off on July 13th at Artpark Mainstage Theater in Lewiston, NY. The North American tour announcement follows on the heels of Gray's upcoming UK, Ireland and EU tour. He recently added his third 3Arena show in Dublin and is on pace to sell out the tour in these countries overall. David will be performing the multi-Platinum album, White Ladder, in its entirety as well as greatest hits. This will be a once-in-lifetime tour that fans won't want to miss.

Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale starting Friday, November 8th at 10am local time and fans can get first access to presale tickets on Tuesday, Nov 5th by signing up for David's email list. For more information, click HERE and please see tour routing below.

In conjunction with the tour, David Gray has announced the February 14th release of the White Ladder: The 20thAnniversary deluxe edition (IHT Records/ AWAL), to celebrate the trailblazing album's 20-year anniversary. The global multi-platinum selling album, and one of the greatest, most heart-warming word-of-mouth successes in music, will be released on 2xCD, 4xLP, and digital formats. This will include a special remastered edition of the iconic album plus White Ladder era previously unreleased rarities, B-sides and demos.

Says David Gray, "What happened with White Ladder involved more than music. It was a sort of heart and soul moment of total surrender for everybody involved, for me and the audience. That was it. It doesn't get any better than that."

Upon its 20th anniversary, it's interesting to consider the extraordinary aftermath of White Ladder. Its success spawned a new wave of singer-songwriters in an acoustic boom that resonates to this day, a soul-baring lineage that can be directly traced from David Gray to the all-conquering Ed Sheeran. Indeed, Ed is a fan, known to cover 'This Year's Love' live. Fellow world beating British superstar Adele is also an admirer, citing 'This Year's Love' as one of her all-time favorite break-up songs.

TOUR DATES

7/13 Lewiston, NY Artpark Mainstage Theater

7/14 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7/16 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

7/17 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

7/18 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/20 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Pavilion

7/23 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

7/24 Salt Lake City, UT Sandy Amphitheatre*

7/25 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

7/28 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield

7/31 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

8/1 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre*

8/2 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

8/6 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theatre

8/7 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/8 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

8/10 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheatre

8/11 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

8/13 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/14 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

8/15 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap

8/18 Brooklyn, NY BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell

8/20 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann

8/21 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

*Date not produced by Live Nation





